GROTON, Conn — A tractor-trailer crash closed down part of the Gold Star Bridge Sunday morning for a time. Connecticut State Police said in a Facebook post, that Interstate 95 northbound was blocked on the Gold Star Bridge after a tractor trailer struck the railing and jackknifed across all but one lane. State police said, "There was diesel fuel spilled and DEEP is responding." A light post and debris that fell from the bridge. to the ground below. There were no injuries reported in this crash.

HARTFORD COUNTY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO