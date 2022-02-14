ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

11 Arrested as Cops Find Cache of Weapons in ‘Freedom Convoy’ Protests

By Anna Venarchik
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Canadian authorities have arrested 11 people after discovering an arsenal of weapons among protesters at the U.S. border in Alberta....

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Canadian police filmed ‘aggressively’ arresting great-grandfather after he honked at ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest

A 78-year-old man was cuffed and arrested in Ottawa on Sunday after honking his horn in support of the “Freedom Convoy” protest.The arrest was caught on camera by a passerby in the area. The man, identified as double-vaccinated 4ft 10 inches tall Gerry Charlebois by the Toronto Sun, was initially pulled over by police, and questioned.“You don't have to answer his questions sir, you didn't do anything,” said the person filming.“You have the right to freedom of choice, you have the right to beep your horn. Why are you doing this?” the passerby asked the police officer.“Because it's an...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kenney
Washington Post

‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters shut down third border crossing as Ottawa police warn of arrests ‘without a warrant’

Police in Ottawa are warning that any protesters blocking streets for the self-described “Freedom Convoy” may be “arrested without a warrant,” as raucous protests against vaccine mandates and coronavirus restrictions blocked a third border crossing with the United States early Thursday. The protests, which have led...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Justin Trudeau will use rare Emergency Act to clear ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will invoke the Emergency Act in order to stop the ongoing "Freedom Convoy" protesters who have caused massive congestion in Ottawa and temporarily shut down the Ambassador Bridge border crossing between the US and Canada. The Associated Press reports that Mr Trudeau has largely rejected calls to use the military to clear the protesters but has said that "all options are on the table" to end the ongoing protests, which are now in their third week. Mr Trudeau said on Monday he planned to use the Emergency Act to respond to the...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convoy#Freedom Convoy#Canadian#Cbc
Complex

RCMP Arrest 11 People, Seize Weapons at Alberta Border Protest

Alberta RCMP have arrested eleven people at the Coutts border protest after finding firearms in three trailers. In a press release on Monday, mounties said they became aware of a small organized group within the larger vaccine restriction protest at the main U.S. border crossing in southern Alberta. The group had been hoarding mass amounts of firearms and ammunition, and police say the group were willing to use force if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

‘Gun! Gun! Gun!’: Fla. Cops Release Bodycam Video of Shooting

Police in Daytona Beach, Florida, released dramatic bodycam footage of officers shooting a fugitive during a traffic stop, and said it shows they tried to end the confrontation peacefully before opening fire. Officers sent a K-9 to try to get Randy Lansang to surrender after he hunkered down below the passenger seat while surrounded on Wednesday and refused to show his hands. When that failed, they tased him—and moments later, an officer can be heard shouting, “Gun! Gun! Gun!” before cops fired the fatal shots. Lansang was wanted in connection with a shooting and police were conducting surveillance on him before the traffic stop.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
BBC

Freedom Convoy: Canada court orders end to trucks' bridge blockade

A Canadian judge has granted a court order to end a truckers' blockade of a vital trade link with the US. The injunction approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice came into effect at 19:00 local time (midnight GMT) on Friday. The Ambassador Bridge, linking Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit,...
U.S. POLITICS
Slate

Paris Police Fire Tear Gas to Disperse COVID Protest Inspired by Canada’s “Freedom Convoy”

French Police fired tear gas on Saturday at protesters blocking traffic on the Champs-Élysées in central Paris as part of a large demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions. Protesters inspired by Canada’s “Freedom Convoy” got into cars, tractors, and other vehicles and drove into central Paris. Authorities had set up checkpoints to prevent the vehicles from entering Paris. And while police said they stopped at least 500 vehicles from taking part in the banned protest, dozens were also able to slip through the controls and help disrupt traffic. Overall, police handed out some 300 tickets to people involved in the protest while several protesters were detained with weapons, including knives and hammers.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Daily Mail

PICTURED: One of the 11 men arrested carrying HUGE cache of semi-automatic weapons at Canadian border crossing hours before Trudeau's draconian declaration of emergency: Mounties admit they are NOT part of Freedom Convoy

An Alberta man arrested during a weapons-cache bust near the Canadian border is an 'incredibly good human being' and a single father of two, a friend says. Calgary resident Johnson Chichow Law, 39, was among 11 people charged Monday in the Village of Coutts, near the Montana border. Police seized multiple long guns, hundreds of bullets and body armor during their investigation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Cop Charged in George Floyd’s Death: I Thought the Others Were Taking Care of Him

An ex-police officer charged in the death of George Floyd said that he had been occupied with his role as “a human traffic cone,” as he put it Tuesday, while three of his colleagues fatally restrained the 46-year-old Black man. Tou Thao testified that he had presumed fellow officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane were attending to Floyd’s medical needs. The former Minneapolis law enforcement officer, who said his job had been to hold back the roughly 15 bystanders on the scene, said that he had heard Floyd say multiple times that he couldn’t breathe, but hadn’t been sure the man was being honest. Like Thao, Chauvin, Kueng, and Lane are accused of violating Floyd’s constitutional rights during the May 2020 incident. Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine and a half minutes, was convicted of state murder and manslaughter last year. According to prosecutors, who rested their case Monday, Thao, Kueng, and Lane deprived Floyd of medical care. The trio will be tried in separate proceedings this summer over allegations they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Fire Company Shut Down Over Sick Jokes About 8-Year-Old Black Girl Shot Dead by Cops

A Pennsylvania fire company has been suspended after members were allegedly caught making sick jokes about Fanta Bility, the 8-year-old Black girl who prosecutors say was shot dead by police last year. NBC News reports the alleged comments were made by members of the Briarcliffe Volunteer Fire Company after they seemingly forgot to hang up from a virtual meeting with other local fire companies. Michael Pierce, solicitor for Darby Township, said the sick comments began when most other people on the call had left, explaining: “Suddenly, there was the sound of a group of people discussing the meeting while using foul inappropriate language.” They allegedly used racial slurs to describe firefighters from other companies, and remarked that it was “time to leave” the area due to the number of Black people moving there. They then allegedly made fun of Fanta Bility’s name. A lawyer for the girl’s family told NBC News that her relatives were “appalled” by the allegations.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
TheDailyBeast

Elite Canadian Soldiers Took Part in Convoy Protests, Report Says

Two Canadian special operations soldiers serving in a counterterrorism unit took part in the “Freedom Convoy” protests against COVID restrictions that have roiled Ottawa, the Ottawa Citizen reported. Military officials confirmed the two highly members of Joint Task Force 2 were under investigation—along with a third service member no longer with that unit and a fourth who allegedly brought supplies to demonstrators occupying downtown. “The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command does not condone its members supporting and/or actively taking part in causes that jeopardize the apolitical imperative associated with their functions,” Maj. Gen. Steve Boivin said. It was other Canadian military members who raised the alarm about active soldiers joining the protests. Canadian police cleared convoy truckers off the Ambassador Bridge this weekend.
PROTESTS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
23K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy