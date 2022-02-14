If You Bought Your Partner One Of These Valentine's Day Gifts, Send It Back

Photo: Pexels

If you have one of these items wrapped to give to your Valentine tonight (and they didn’t ask for it), return it!

Ryan Seacrest shared on-air the top 3 things you should not be getting someone as a gift for Valentine’s Day.

These things are:

- EXERCISE CLOTHES OR EQUIPMENT - Even if they say they want it…it sends the wrong message!

- APPLIANCES - It’s just not romantic.

- PETS - They’re a lifetime commitment… don’t give them the gift of responsibility.

Did you get your partner one of these gifts this year?

