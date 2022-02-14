If You Bought Your Partner One Of These Valentine's Day Gifts, Send It Back
If you have one of these items wrapped to give to your Valentine tonight (and they didn’t ask for it), return it!
Ryan Seacrest shared on-air the top 3 things you should not be getting someone as a gift for Valentine’s Day.
These things are:
- EXERCISE CLOTHES OR EQUIPMENT - Even if they say they want it…it sends the wrong message!
- APPLIANCES - It’s just not romantic.
- PETS - They’re a lifetime commitment… don’t give them the gift of responsibility.
Did you get your partner one of these gifts this year?
Listen for more:
