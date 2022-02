Thousands of Boston Sports Club customers will be happy to hear that they will be receiving refunds after they were charged a membership fee without their consent. Attorney General Maura Healey announced Tuesday that Work Our World has agreed to pay $62,500 in penalties, as well as full refunds for thousands of consumers. The agreement is to resolve claims that the fitness gym purchased Boston Sports Club memberships and charged consumers without their consent.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 HOURS AGO