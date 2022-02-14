ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Looming Threat of Russian Invasion Shuts Down U.S. Embassy in Ukraine

By Matt Trammell
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eLwe6_0eEJ4U2X00

KYIV, UKRAINE – The State Department is expecting the Russian Military to invade Ukraine by Wednesday.

According to the U.S. State Department, on Feb. 14, the United States Embassy was shut down ahead of the Russian Invasion into Ukraine.

Author Tom_Winter
Author jseldin

Politicians from across the nation are concerned on how the Biden administration and the U.S. state department is handling the invasion.

Many are concerned of U.S. citizens who may get left behind in the Ukraine.

Author tedcruz
Author RonnyJacksonTX

President Biden is expected to meet with UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson later today.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
CBS News

Biden speaks to Putin, Zelenskyy as officials warn a Russian invasion of Ukraine could begin anytime

President Biden spoke by phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and agreed to keep pursuing "both diplomacy and deterrence" in response to Russia's military buildup along Ukraine's border. This comes after Biden's call with Vladimir Putin failed to yield a breakthrough as U.S. officials warn a Russian invasion could begin at any moment. Weijia Jiang has the latest.
POTUS
CBS News

Does Putin intend to invade Ukraine? Russia expert weighs in on the threat

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says diplomacy is still on the table, but a U.S. official says some Russian military units near the Ukrainian border have moved into firing positions. Nina Khruscheva, a professor of international affairs at The New School and the great-granddaughter of former Soviet premier Nikita Khruschev, joins CBS News' Jericka Duncan to discuss the standoff.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Us Embassy#Us State Department#U S Embassy#Kyiv#The State Department#The U S State Department#The United States Embassy
CNBC

U.S. troops in Poland are preparing to help refugees if Russia invades Ukraine

More than 3,000 U.S. troops recently deployed to Poland are preparing to assist refugees who flee Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Monday. Kirby noted that this was one of many things the 82nd Airborne Division forces are capable of doing. Both the...
ktbb.com

Russia says some troops returning to base from Ukraine border

(KYIV, Ukraine) -- Russia's military said some troops massed near Ukraine will begin returning to their bases on Tuesday following the completion of what it called "exercises," a potential sign of de-escalation amid continuing fears of a possible Russian invasion. Russia's Ministry of Defense said units from its southern and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
POLITICO

U.S. 'watching very carefully' for phony Russian reason to kick off Ukraine invasion

The Biden administration is closely eyeing a potential false flag operation or other pretext for Russia to invade Ukraine, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday. In an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” Sullivan again warned that an incursion could be launched in a matter of days amid a “dramatic acceleration” in Moscow’s military buildup of more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border.
FOREIGN POLICY
iheart.com

More Than 130,000 Russian Troops Staged Outside Ukraine, U.S. Officials Say

U.S. officials estimate more than 130,000 Russian troops are now staged near Ukraine's borders, ABC News reports. An official shared the latest estimate while speaking on condition of anonymity, ABC News reports. The White House confirmed President Joe Biden spoke for about 50 minutes with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and...
MILITARY
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy