Looming Threat of Russian Invasion Shuts Down U.S. Embassy in Ukraine

KYIV, UKRAINE – The State Department is expecting the Russian Military to invade Ukraine by Wednesday.

According to the U.S. State Department, on Feb. 14, the United States Embassy was shut down ahead of the Russian Invasion into Ukraine.

Politicians from across the nation are concerned on how the Biden administration and the U.S. state department is handling the invasion.

Many are concerned of U.S. citizens who may get left behind in the Ukraine.

President Biden is expected to meet with UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson later today.