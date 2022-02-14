ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamogordo, NM

Legacy Christian Academy principal charged with sexually abusing a child in Alamogordo

By Nicole Maxwell, Alamogordo Daily News
Alamogordo Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfKYv_0eEJ4T9o00

Trevor Lavalais, principal and director of Legacy Christian Academy, a private school in Alamogordo, was arrested on Feb. 11 on six counts relating to sexual assault involving a child.

Lavalais, 33 of Alamogordo, was charged with one count of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, three counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, per court records.

On Feb. 9, a 12-year-old student at Legacy Christian Academy reported to a counselor that the principal made the child watch pornography, records show.

The counselor allegedly told the child that she would have to report the incident. The child did not want the incident reported, court records state.

Court records state that the child had been experiencing incidents with Lavalais beginning in August 2021.

On Feb. 9, the child allegedly told the counselor that in exchange for her not telling anyone that the child would tell her everything that happened, court records state.

Alamogordo Police conducted an interview with the child on Feb. 10.

The child said that Lavalais, in addition to the pornographic videos, had also committed sexual acts on the child, court records state.

Parents told police their child had been acting differently and grades had begun to change in September-November 2021.

In December 2021, the parents found a suicide note written by their child, and promptly sought counseling.

Search warrants were taken out to find Lavalais' personal laptop and tablet that allegedly contained the pornographic films were viewed, court records state.

Lavalais denied the allegations against him, police said, claiming he had been substitute teaching all week.

Legacy Christian Academy declined to comment on the case as it is an ongoing investigation.

Lavalais was booked and is currently being held at Otero County Detention Center, according to a 12th Judicial District Attorney's Office news release.

"Moreover, the District Attorney advises the investigation is continuing in regard to additional children that may have been victims of Trevor Lavalais," the news release states. "The investigation has revealed that 'grooming' activity towards other students has occurred, and additional charges are expected."

No court dates have been set as of Feb. 14.

Nicole Maxwell can be contacted by email at nmaxwell@alamogordonews.com, by phone at 575-415-6605 or on Twitter at @nicmaxreporter.

