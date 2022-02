On Feb. 14, there’s a lot of pressure to be in a relationship — to eat chocolates, to get flowers, and to hear those two magical words: “Be Mine.” But being single on Valentine’s Day is nothing to be ashamed of. Although the Hallmark-concocted holiday can feel slightly overwhelming (especially for those not in a relationship), it really is just a day like any other. Still, if you are finding yourself starting to play the comparison game with IG feeds full of lovey-dovey posts, these tweets about being single on Valentine’s Day are the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit, single style.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO