Florida State is now on a 6-game losing streak, the longest the program has had in ACC play since 2005. This has seriously become the lowest of lows of a season that no one expected. At this point, this season will completely be erased from my memory unless they find a way to beat Duke at Duke or win the ACC Tournament. There are some things that I will suggest FSU needs to do going forward to get themselves prepared for the ACC Tournament, but things only got even tougher for the team with Caleb Mills going down against UNC.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO