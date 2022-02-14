ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. human services, corrections departments launch doula program for incarcerated mothers

By Marley Parish
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VUyHh_0eEJ1XnL00

Operating under the motto “in the beginning and beyond,” Genesis Birth Services wants children to thrive and parents to know they are supported.

And with a new pilot program and partnerships with the state departments of corrections and human services, the Williamsport-based pregnancy care center is taking its services into a Pennsylvania correctional facility.

The program, funded through the Tuttleman Foundation , has seven women enrolled at the all-female State Correctional Institution at Muncy and aims to support parents during the birthing process with doula services — birthing and postpartum support professionals — and community reentry.

As part of the program, incarcerated and expecting mothers have access to prenatal visits, biweekly checkups, and doula support during births, Gerria Coffee, founder of Genesis Birth Services, told reporters Monday during a virtual press conference.

“When our son was born, my wife suffered from severe complications after a traumatic delivery,” Max Tuttleman said. “In those trying moments, we felt alone and scared and didn’t know where to turn. And still, we had it better than most. When an incarcerated mother gives birth, most of the time, they are alone, scared, and without any support or family by their side.”

We’re thinking about this less as a pilot and more as a work in progress to educate these individuals in terms of what’s available to them, to their children, and to their children’s caregivers while the parent is incarcerated and after they reenter their homes and communities.

– Department of Human Services acting Secretary Meg Snead

Doulas also help parents make birthing and postpartum plans, including support for nursing, feeding, perinatal depression, and anxiety.

“To have a program where someone is there for them when they are giving birth, it’s immeasurable. It’s a priceless experience,” Coffee said, adding that she’s helped parents with encouragement during birth, as well as cutting the umbilical cord. “All of those are priceless experiences and experiences that anyone who has given birth deserves.”

The pilot program also provides resources for home visits and child care assistance overseen by the Department of Human Services. It’s an initiative acting Human Services Secretary Meg Snead said will ensure a “continued connection with their children and families that will be beneficial as they reenter their communities and parent in person.”

Though the program is still in the preliminary stages, Snead hopes it will expand to the State Correctional Institution at Cambridge Springs , another all-female facility.

When our son was born, my wife suffered from severe complications after a traumatic delivery. In those trying moments, we felt alone and scared and didn’t know where to turn. And still, we had it better than most. When an incarcerated mother gives birth, most of the time, they are alone, scared, and without any support or family by their side.

– Max Tuttleman

“We’re thinking about this less as a pilot and more as a work in progress to educate these individuals in terms of what’s available to them, to their children, and to their children’s caregivers while the parent is incarcerated and after they reenter their homes and communities,” she said, adding that there is no definitive timeline for expansion.

Ryan Tarkowski, a Department of Corrections spokesperson, told the Capital-Star that seven pregnant people are incarcerated at SCI-Muncy. SCI-Cambridge Springs houses three. Both facilities can hold an average of seven to eight pregnant people at any given time, Tarkowski said.

Doula services are not currently billable through Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance program, but the Department of Human Services is working to expand access, Snead said.

State Rep. Morgan Cephas, D-Philadelphia, praised the pilot program and urged lawmakers in the Republican-controlled General Assembly to pass legislation proposed in the House and Senate that would include Medicaid coverage for doulas for all birthing people.

Along with Cephas, Reps. Mike Jones, R-York, Tina Davis, D-Bucks, and Lori Mizgorski, R-Allegheny, introduced the Dignity for Incarcerated Women bill last spring. The legislation, currently before the House Judiciary Committee, proposes exceptions for pregnant people and incarcerated females.

“We are currently in conversations with the Judiciary chair about potentially getting those bills ran,” Cephas said. “We are hopeful that they will run prior to the year concluding, our session concluding.”

The post Pa. human services, corrections departments launch doula program for incarcerated mothers appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Wolf signs Alzheimer’s, dementia ‘toolkit’ bill into law | Five for the Weekend

“Our state’s aging population is one of the largest in the country, and it will only continue to grow. Legislation like this, which directly addresses the needs of Pennsylvania residents and establishes a foundation for future collaboration and intervention, are really where we see promise in Pennsylvania’s ability to address, and hopefully, curtail this public health crisis," Jennifer Ebersole, director of state government affairs for the Alzheimer’s Association said. The post Wolf signs Alzheimer’s, dementia ‘toolkit’ bill into law | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doula#Correctional Facility#Pregnancy#Genesis Birth Services#The Tuttleman Foundation
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘Our kids deserve it’: Wolf’s $1.55B K-12 school plan aims to address inequitable funding

With a $1.55 billion investment in K-12 public education included in Wolf’s proposed budget for the 2022-23 fiscal years, school officials think there is an opportunity to address inequitable funding across the state’s 500 districts. The post ‘Our kids deserve it’: Wolf’s $1.55B K-12 school plan aims to address inequitable funding appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘Abortion rights are always on the ballot.’ Advocates issue a call to action ahead of 2022 election

More than a dozen state legislatures have imagined a post-Roe era, with bills to limit abortion access. And if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the landmark case, more could follow. The post ‘Abortion rights are always on the ballot.’ Advocates issue a call to action ahead of 2022 election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How Pa’s advocacy community reacted to Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget plan | Wednesday Morning Coffee

From mental health and environmentalism to gun violence and charter schools, groups across the spectrum were listening to Gov. Tom Wolf's final budget address -- and they all had something to say. The post How Pa’s advocacy community reacted to Gov. Tom Wolf’s budget plan | Wednesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

COVID vaccine for kids under 5 delayed until at least April

The pharmaceutical companies and the Food and Drug Administration released separate statements Friday saying a review of the vaccine for children under 5 years old will likely not take place until early April.  The post COVID vaccine for kids under 5 delayed until at least April appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
KIDS
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy