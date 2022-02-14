ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Toms River Mayor And Councilman Visit Senior Center

 1 day ago
Photo courtesy Toms River Township

TOMS RIVER – Mayor Mo Hill, Council President Kevin Geoghegan, and Joann Benson, Director of the Toms River Senior Center, visited the Senior Citizens Club at St. Justin Roman Catholic Church.

Mayor Hill spoke about the many accomplishments completed in the Township during 2021 and answered residents’ questions about the recent property tax revaluation letters they received.

Council President Geoghegan, a retired Toms River Police Officer and a current paramedic, spoke about seniors preparing their homes for potential emergencies and encouraged the seniors to take advantage of the many services available to them in the Township.

Director Benson spoke about the many activities and services available at the Senior Center, 652 Garfield Avenue, including social activities, free income tax preparation and assistance applying for Senior Freeze property tax relief.

If you would like the Mayor, a Council member and/or department head to visit your group, contact the Mayor’s Office at 732-341-1000, x 8469

Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

