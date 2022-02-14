ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Former ‘The Bachelor’ TV Show Producer Creates ‘Heart Broken Anonymous’ Support Group For The Heartbroken

cbslocal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A former producer of “The Bachelor” TV show has created a support group called “Heart Broken Anonymous.” It’s a place for people to talk about their...

philadelphia.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

The Bachelor episode 6 video: Clayton, Croatian knights, & a group date!

Following the conclusion of the Genevieve – Shanae “date” on The Bachelor episode 6, you’re going to see Clayton and his women head overseas to Croatia. It’s the first time this season the group has ventured outside of North America, and in a lot of ways, they will also be going back in time for one of the group dates.
TV & VIDEOS
news9.com

Heart Broken Anonymous Helps People Navigate Grief, Heartache

Many people are struggling with heartbreak or the loss of a love. Special events and holidays, like Valentine's Day, can be painful reminders. But a group called "Heart Broken Anonymous" offers support for those who need it. CBS News' Danya Bacchus shows how this non-judgmental group is helping people navigate...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Support Group#The Producer#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

On His Sixth ‘Birthday,’ Days of Our Lives’ Emily O’Brien Marvels at the ‘Incredible Journey’ Taken by the ‘Little Three-Legged Street Kitty’ Who Stole Her Heart

For Gwen’s portrayer, Valentine’s Day was as much about catnip as chocolate. You could say that Emily O’Brien fell in love on Valentine’s Day 2016. Not in the way that results in deliveries of long-stemmed roses or passionate poetry showing up in the mail, though. The character with whom she became enamored is likelier to make himself comfortable in her lap or purr sweetly in her ear.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

'The Bachelor': Clayton Echard Says He Regretted Signing on to the Show

Clayton Echard's Bachelor journey hasn't always been easy. The current franchise lead appeared on the latest episode of Nick Viall's The Viall Files podcast, and revealed that he regretted signing on to the show when it started airing on TV. "I think the first three weeks of the show airing,...
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Blew Up When a 'Family Feud' Contestant Hilariously Proved Him Wrong

As host of Family Feud, Steve Harvey likes to be in the know. But in the rare occasion when he's not, things can get a little tense. Case in point, in a recent round of the game show, Steve asked contestants to "name something about Miss Piggy that other pigs make fun of." Within moments, Linda from the Morrow family hit the red buzzer and correctly guessed the fourth top answer "hair/bows." Shardae from the Estep family then followed it up with "her husband."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer mourns heartbreaking personal loss with moving tribute

Lara Spencer broke her social media silence over the weekend when she revealed that she'd been absent for a heartbreaking reason. The Good Morning America star shared that she was recovering from the loss of her best friend over the week and had finally found the strength to pay her a tribute.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Steve Harvey Cringes Over Sexy Photo Of Daughter Lori On Michael B. Jordan’s Lap — Watch

Ellen DeGeneres put Steve Harvey on the spot when she showed him a steamy photo of his daughter, Lori, sitting on boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan’s, lap during an interview. Steve Harvey approves of Lori Harvey’s relationship with Michael B. Jordan — but there are some aspects of the romance he’d rather not be privy to! Steve appears on the Jan. 18 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and Ellen brought up the comedian’s daughter’s high-profile relationship. As they discussed the situation, a recent photo of Lori and Michael popped up on the screen, and Steve was immediately caught off guard. The photo, taken on New Year’s Eve, shows Lori wearing a mini dress while cuddling up to Michael on his lap.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Nick Cannon’s ex Alyssa Scott breaks silence after he confirms he is going to be a dad again weeks after death of their son

Nick Cannon’s ex Alyssa Scott has broken her silence after it was revealed that he is to become a father again less than two months after their five-month-old son died. The America’’s Got Talent host, 41, confirmed on Monday that he is expecing a baby boy with latest flame, Bre Tiesi, 30, after they were photographed together at the baby shower last weekend.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne breaks silence as Whoopi Goldberg is suspended from The View

Sharon Osbourne has inadvertently found herself back in the spotlight following the news that Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks from The View. Sharon, 69, was herself terminated from The Talk last year after defending Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle. Whoopi, meanwhile, was reprimanded after saying that the Holocaust was not about race and involved "two groups of white people".
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Frank Fritz Felt His Hometown ‘Turned Its Back’ on Him

It has been almost two years since audiences saw Frank Fritz on American Pickers. However, Frank is still a big part of the fandom. When the show took off, it was a quick road to stardom for Frank and costar Mike Wolfe. The two Iowa natives were set to embark on a journey neither one of them could foresee. While both hosts are from the hawkeye state, they aren’t from the same town. And, the show didn’t focus on Fritz’s town as much as it did LeClaire, IA.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations'

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael. The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why. Michael...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy