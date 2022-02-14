ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BIZEQUITY JOINS LPL FINANCIAL’S VENDOR AFFINITY PROGRAM

BIZEQUITY JOINS LPL FINANCIAL’S VENDOR AFFINITY PROGRAM EMPOWERING 19,000+ FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO BETTER SERVE AND SUPPORT BUSINESS OWNERS LPL Financial-affiliated advisors can access BizEquity’s cloud-based valuation platform and robust prospecting database to more effectively attract and serve small business owners PHILADELPHIA, Pa., February 10, 2022 - BizEquity, the largest patented provider...

