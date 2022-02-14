Mark Steven “Bulldog” “Scooby” Brown – Celebration of Life 03/05/22 at 3 p.m.

(Bonne Terre) North County Senior Defensive Lineman Payden Allen has signed his national letter of intent to play college football for the Lions of Missouri Southern State University in Joplin. It’s fitting that Allen chose MSSU, as he was a prowling lion on the field this season. The Dream Teamer accumulated 44 solo tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, and 1 safety this year for the Raiders. Allen says it’s a dream come true to play at the next level.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 11 HOURS AGO