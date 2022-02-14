Prescott Wins State Championship over New Center

CAL STORYLINES: Following a 10-game losing streak, the Bears are coming off a sweep of two games in Oregon, marking the first time they’ve won consecutive conference games since the 2019-20 season and the first time they’ve done it on the road since taking two in Washington during the 2015-16 season. Cal had not swept the Oregon schools on the road since 2013-14 . . . The Bears tightened their defense in Oregon, allowing just 62.5 points per game after allowing 77.5 the previous six games. The Beavers and Ducks made just 23.5 percent from the 3-point arc compared to 40 percent by the Bears’ six previous foes. . . . Cal had won nine straight home games before its recent skid, where the Bears dropped five in a row at Haas . . . Senior transfer Jordan Shepherd (14.6 points) scored a career-high 33 in the Saturday at Oregon. It was the most points scored by a Pac-12 player this season and the most by a Golden Bear since Don Coleman had 35 during the 2017-18 season . . . Sophomore guard Jalen Celestine (7.2 points) has ramped up his production, averaging 10.7 points and shooting 45 percent on 3’s the past six games . . . Junior center Lars Thiemann, who has started the past five games since Kelly suffered a season-ending ankle injury, is producing 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the field in those games.

