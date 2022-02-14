ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Prescott Wins State Championship over New Center

By Sports
uppercumberlandreporter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prescott South Lady Bulldogs completed a perfect 26-0...

uppercumberlandreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bronco Sports

Broncos Finish Runner-Up in Spring Opener

PALM DESERT, Calif. – Boise State women's golf finished runner-up at the Mountain Classic Match Play at the Classic Club, Feb. 14-15. The Blue and Orange garnered victories in its first two match-play rounds against Montana State (3.5-1.5) and Portland State (5-0) to earn a spot in Tuesday's championship match against Seattle.
PALM DESERT, CA
On3.com

Jon Scheyer provides new update on Coach K health scare

After Duke’s 76-74 win over Wake Forest, coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer commented on the latest information regarding Coach K’s health scare at halftime. Mike Krzyzewski, better known as Coach K with Duke fans, did not return to coach the Blue Devils after halftime. He remained in the locker room after the break while reportedly “not feeling well.”
BASKETBALL
WVNews

South Harrison punches ticket to LKC championship with win over Webster County

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Even as he prepared for other upcoming opponents, South Harrison coach Tom Sears still studied film of the Webster County Highlanders. Although one of Sears’ feared outcomes happened — Rye Gadd scored 39 points — the Hawks’ balanced scoring of Corey Boulden’s 28 points, Noah Burnside’s 18, Lucas Elliott’s double-double (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Caden Davis’ 10 points counteracted Gadd’s performance in the Hawks’ 75-68 home victory over Webster on Monday.
LOST CREEK, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
golobos.com

Strong Second Half Lifts Lobos to 75-66 Victory Over No. 22 Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team captured its first ranked win if the season with a 75-66 victory over No. 22 Wyoming on Tuesday night at The Pit. The Lobos (11-14, 3-8) used a strong second half to erase a seven-point deficit and snap the Cowboys’ (21-4, 10-2) six-game win streak.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ledgertranscript.com

Boys’ basketball: ConVal heading to championship after semis win over Pelham

The Cougars learned their lesson last week. After missing free throws down the stretch and allowing a near-comeback in their narrow quarterfinal win over Sanborn, No. 3 ConVal cleaned up their end-of-game execution in Tuesday’s semifinal win, going near-perfect from the line to beat No. 2 Pelham 58-47 and advance to the Division II championship game.
PELHAM, NH
saturdaytradition.com

Johnny Davis has message for Indiana fans after leading Wisconsin to huge road win

Johnny Davis had an exit to remember when he left the floor at Assembly Hall on Tuesday night. Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and was responsible for Wisconsin’s late rally in a 74-69 road victory over Indiana. The All-American and National Player of the Year candidate scored the final 13 points for the Badgers in the comeback victory.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Arizona women’s basketball team defeats rival ASU

Arizona women's basketball team plays ASU for the second time in three days. The Wildcats lost in their first matchup against their Pac-12 rivals days before. With a strong defense, and a big night for Madison Conner scoring a career high of 16 points, Conner helped the Wildcats win the game 62-58.
TUCSON, AZ
uppercumberlandreporter.com

York Institute Sweeps MVP Awards For District 5/AA

The York Institute Dragons and Dragonettes were at the forefront of the District 5/AA awards, as junior Gabby Beaty and Senior Nic Smith were each named the MVPs of the league. Beaty was joined on the All-District team by teammates Ellie Leffew, Sage Smith and Reese Beaty, while Laci Patton...
EDUCATION
406mtsports.com

Montana State men schedule makeup game with Southern Utah for March 1

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's basketball team plans to make up its postponed game against Southern Utah at 7 p.m. March 1 at Worthington Arena, the school announced Tuesday. The game was originally supposed to be played on Jan. 15, but COVID-19 protocols within the Thunderbirds’ program pushed...
BOZEMAN, MT
mesatbirdsports.com

Balanced (RV) Thunderbirds Topple Bears 81-50

Mesa, AZ - The Mesa Thunderbirds used a strong second quarter to blow past the Phoenix Bears on Monday evening, by a final of 81-50. With the victory, the Thunderbirds; who currently continue to receive votes in the latest NJCAA DII Women's Basketball National Poll, improve to 16-7 overall and 11-5 in ACCAC action. With the loss, the Phoenix College Bears fall to 7-19 overall and 2-14 in ACCAC play.
MESA, AZ
lascrucesbulletin.com

NM State men back home to host Dixie State in WAC action

• Back inside the Pan American Center for the final time in the month of February, the NM State men's basketball team will try to dodge back-to-back losses when they welcome WAC foe Dixie State to the Land of Enchantment for a rare Wednesday night battle. • Tip-off in the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
tucson.com

OSU will enter McKale Center on 10-game losing streak after Buffaloes beat Beavers

An Elite Eight participant last season, Oregon State will bring a 10-game losing streak into McKale Center on Thursday as well as possession of last place. With only seven scholarship players available, the Beavers lost a makeup game at home Tuesday against Colorado, 90-64. OSU cut the Buffs' 12-point halftime lead to just four but wound up being blown out anyway to drop to 3-20 overall and 1-12 in Pac-12 games.
TUCSON, AZ
CalSportsReport

Cal Basketball Takes Aim at Visiting Colorado and a Third Straight Victory

CAL STORYLINES: Following a 10-game losing streak, the Bears are coming off a sweep of two games in Oregon, marking the first time they’ve won consecutive conference games since the 2019-20 season and the first time they’ve done it on the road since taking two in Washington during the 2015-16 season. Cal had not swept the Oregon schools on the road since 2013-14 . . . The Bears tightened their defense in Oregon, allowing just 62.5 points per game after allowing 77.5 the previous six games. The Beavers and Ducks made just 23.5 percent from the 3-point arc compared to 40 percent by the Bears’ six previous foes. . . . Cal had won nine straight home games before its recent skid, where the Bears dropped five in a row at Haas . . . Senior transfer Jordan Shepherd (14.6 points) scored a career-high 33 in the Saturday at Oregon. It was the most points scored by a Pac-12 player this season and the most by a Golden Bear since Don Coleman had 35 during the 2017-18 season . . . Sophomore guard Jalen Celestine (7.2 points) has ramped up his production, averaging 10.7 points and shooting 45 percent on 3’s the past six games . . . Junior center Lars Thiemann, who has started the past five games since Kelly suffered a season-ending ankle injury, is producing 7.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 55 percent from the field in those games.
BERKELEY, CA
hebervalleyradio.com

SUU Men’s Basketball Game At Montana State Slated For March 1

CEDAR CITY, Utah-In late Tuesday news, Southern Utah men’s basketball confirmed their game at Montana State has been rescheduled for March 1. This game against the Bobcats at Bozeman, Mont. was originally scheduled for January 15 before it has to be postponed because of COVID-19 protocols. The Thunderbirds will...
CEDAR CITY, UT
tucson.com

The Wildcast, Episode 369: NCAA Tournament projections for Tommy Lloyd's first Arizona team; Adia Barnes coaches with heavy heart

With the NCAA Tournament one month away, what are the chances Arizona secures a No. 1 seed in the first season of the Tommy Lloyd era? Should the Wildcats want a No. 1 seed? The Star's Justin Spears and Alec White discuss the current state of UA basketball and the outlook of Arizona's positioning in the big dance. Plus, the guys answer Twitter mailbag questions. The Star's P.J. Brown joined ESPN Tucson's "Spears and Ali" this week to evaluate the eighth-ranked UA women's basketball team after splitting series with Arizona State.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy