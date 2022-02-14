ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Tulsa nonprofit delivers Valentine’s Day flowers prepared by adults with developmental disabilities

By Shelby Banks, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22RNqB_0eEIyEGz00
New Leaf Valentine's Deliveries

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Clients of A New Leaf took part in a special Valentine’s Day event Monday afternoon in Tulsa.

A New Leaf is a nonprofit organization that teaches life, job, and residential skills to adults with autism and developmental disabilities. Each Valentine’s Day, A New Leaf grows roses to be arranged and delivered to customers.

It’s an opportunity for those with disabilities to learn about growing flowers, arrangements, and deliveries.

A New Leaf was founded in 1979 and is funded by public sales, private contributions, and the Tulsa Area United Way.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

St. Jude patient keeps in touch with her Tulsa classmates

TULSA, Okla. — Addison Usitalo was diagnosed with Leukemia in February 2020. She moved to Memphis for treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Her classmates at Marquette Catholic School, in midtown Tulsa, make sure she knows they haven’t forgotten about her. “As soon as she was...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Humane Society of Tulsa receives $150,000 transport vehicle

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa now has a new transport vehicle that will enable the group to help thousands more animals across the country. The society attained the almost 40-foot long transport rig through a grant from the Banfield Foundation. It cost roughly $150,000. President Gina...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

How Tulsa police officers work with undocumented people in the community

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are reaching out to the community to remind citizens the department are here to serve everyone in the community, regardless of citizenship status. In a recent armed robbery case, Lt. Justin Ritter explained that he has a hard time convincing victims to come forward...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
Broken Arrow, OK
Society
City
Broken Arrow, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma employee turns cubicle into log cabin

Employees at Norman-based company Simple Modern have the freedom to make their work space their own, something one employee took to heart. Mike Beckham, CEO for the drink container company, showed off one employee’s creativity, tweeting out pictures of his “cabin cubicle”. Lucas Mundt’s homey, desk set...
NORMAN, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jenks student becoming third-generation Eagle Scout

JENKS, Okla. — Saturday, Jaron Chase will become a third-generation Eagle Scout in Jenks. “I’d been raised in a scouting family my whole life. My grandfather was an Eagle Scout, my dad is an Eagle Scout, my brother is an Eagle Scout,” Jaron said. “Lets just say it was kind of expected of me.”
JENKS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thief steals cash register, 30 bags of chips from Tulsa restaurant

TULSA, Okla. — Police are searching for a hungry thief after a Tulsa restaurant was robbed. Officers say the robbery happened Friday morning at a restaurant near 31st and Garnett. The thief broke a glass door, and stole a cash register and 30 bags of potato chips. Investigators believe...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Bartlesville recognized as “film friendly” city

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville has achieved ‘film friendly’ certification as part of the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) Film Friendly Community Program. In recent years, several movies have had filming and production in Bartlesville, including “To the Wonder” in 2010, “August: Osage County” in 2012 and “Killers of the Flower Moon” in 2020 and 2021.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Nonprofit Organization#Charity#Arrow
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

$18 million awarded to expand out-of-school programs in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is passed out $18.1 million to 68 Oklahoma schools and community partners to help with afterschool and summer programs. OSDE received nearly three times the number of applications typically submitted for expanded learning funding. “The unprecedented interest in these out-of-school time grants underscores...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
55K+
Followers
93K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy