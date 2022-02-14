Tulsa nonprofit delivers Valentine’s Day flowers prepared by adults with developmental disabilities

New Leaf Valentine's Deliveries

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Clients of A New Leaf took part in a special Valentine’s Day event Monday afternoon in Tulsa.

A New Leaf is a nonprofit organization that teaches life, job, and residential skills to adults with autism and developmental disabilities. Each Valentine’s Day, A New Leaf grows roses to be arranged and delivered to customers.

It’s an opportunity for those with disabilities to learn about growing flowers, arrangements, and deliveries.

A New Leaf was founded in 1979 and is funded by public sales, private contributions, and the Tulsa Area United Way.

