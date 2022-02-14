ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic named Western Conference Player of the Week after historic scoring stretch

By Callie Caplan
Dallas News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a week of making Mavericks history, Luka Doncic received NBA-wide recognition, too. The NBA on Monday announced Doncic as its Western Conference Player of the Week for games Feb. 7-13. Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan earned the...

www.dallasnews.com

Basketball
