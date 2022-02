After a disappointing 5-12 season in which the Panthers lost 12 of its last 14 games, head coach Matt Rhule needed to make some changes to the coaching staff. The staff lacked not only experience coaching in the NFL but lacked experience in general. That changed dramatically with the new hires he has made in the past month. Three of the new assistants (Ben McAdoo, Paul Pasqualoni, and Steve Wilks) bring head coaching experience to the table which will be very beneficial to the third year coach.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO