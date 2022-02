The annual Campaign Academy will be Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce, 100 S. Hamilton St., and there is no cost to attend. The workshop is designed for anyone who would like to run for an elected position and doesn’t know where to begin, but needs help getting started. This workshop is also valuable to those who wish to organize a campaign.

DALTON, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO