A Boston-to-DC Amtrak Acela train with 106 on board got stuck in NYC for almost 7 hours

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — It was a travel nightmare for dozens of Amtrak passengers on Monday. A power problem left them stranded on their train for hours, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported. The train originated in Boston and was routed through the Bronx and Queens to get to Manhattan. Authorities said there were 106 passengers on board, adding crew members handed out snacks and water. However, passengers said nothing can make up for the day they had. “It was awful. It was one of the worst days of my life,” one passenger said. Exhausted passengers bound for New York City from Boston finally arrived at Moynihan...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO