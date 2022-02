OSWEGO – On February 12, 2022, The Oswego City County Youth Bureau/Tut’s Hair Pyramid held a Kids Valentine’s Day Dance party at the Oswego Elks Club. The Youth Bureau said this event could not have been as successful as it was if it weren’t for the community pitching in and helping as they usually do. The Youth Bureau would like to send a special thank you to the following businesses for going above and beyond as you are the reasons why our events are as successful as they are:

OSWEGO, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO