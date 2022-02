“The overwhelming number of [COVID] deaths, over 75%, occurred in people who had at least four comorbidities, so, really, these are people who were unwell to begin with. And yes, really encouraging news in the context of Omicron.” This comment from CDC Director Rochelle Walensky quickly and rightfully sparked outrage from people with disabilities. Why is it encouraging when disabled people are still dying? Why is it less tragic when a disabled person dies than a nondisabled person? Why, for the entirety of the pandemic, have people been saying that we don’t need to worry about COVID-19 because only the elderly and people with underlying conditions will be impacted?

