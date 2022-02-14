Downtown Mesa gets rebranded in hopes of ditching negative perceptions

ArK Development, a Phoenix based developer and general contractor, formed in late 2021, has announced this week they have opened a Las Vegas office and expanded their operation. ArK was founded by Karen Espinoza and Adam LeClair to create a vertically integrated business that will develop, construct and manage new build commercial real estate projects as well as create a more efficient platform to renovate multi-family properties. Within the first quarter of the company’s operation, ArK has already contracted multiple renovation projects throughout the Phoenix market as well as acquired and began the early development process on mixed-use land. “ArK brings a unique approach to the development and construction industry by having a team of founders with experience in the property management, logistics and private equity sectors. This approach dovetails well with our deep-rooted connections throughout the labor market in the construction industry.” says Karen Espinoza, its President. After graduating from Arizona State University, Karen began her career in construction and quickly realized the importance of creating connections with the trades and subcontractors by treating them fair and with respect. This has allowed ArK to “hit the ground running” and have their first customer and first active project the day after they obtained their KB-1 general contractor’s license. “Even with today’s supply chain challenges, we saw an opportunity to enter the market, first as a contractor, and approach these challenges not as a typical construction and development company, but with the expert input from our team with experience outside of the industry.” says Adam LeClair, its CEO. By having close to two decades of experience in the real estate industry and holding various Vice President and Director positions at companies such as Progress Residential, Onni Group, and Alliance Residential, he maintained his extensive vendor and supplier relationships to allow ArK the ability to obtain aggressive pricing at a national level, despite being a start-up company. After graduating from DePaul in 2004, Adam moved to Arizona, starting his career in real estate management and development as an accountant and worked his way through every department and level of the real estate industry. ArK’s expansion into the Las Vegas market is a product of their immediate success with their initial customer base and their desire for ArK to service their portfolios in other markets. The ArK Development Las Vegas office will be led by Steven Lalich, who ArK named Managing Director earlier this week.

