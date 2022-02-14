Senior Jasmine Manansala talks ‘Jeopardy!’ lessons learned, friendships forged after game show appearance

Turns out that when you’re on “Jeopardy!,” it’s not necessary to yell out your answer (in the form of a question, of course), as some do while playing at home. That’s one of the lessons Neha Seshadri learned while on the iconic quiz show. The economics concentrator grew up watching the show every night with her family in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and she admits to having been one of the ones who screams answers at the TV. After an intensive casting process, Seshadri was flown out to LA to tape the championship show in November, and it started streaming on Hulu and ABC on Tuesday. It features 36 college students from across the country, battling it out for the $250,000 grand prize. Seshadri’s episode will air Thursday at 8 p.m., and she shared some of what it was like, though the show prohibits contestants from giving away too much before an episode airs. This interview was edited for clarity and length.

