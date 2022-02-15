ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, OH

Hearing continues in case where victim recanted

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
Robert Tebelman and his attorney, Kimberly Corral, listen to testimony Monday in Putnam County Common Pleas Court during a motion to determine if Tebelman will get a new trial. The Columbus Grove man was sentenced in 2009 to life in prison for raping a 4-year-old girl. The victim, now 18, has since recanted her story and says Tebelman did not sexually abuse her. J Swygart | The Lima News

OTTAWA — A hearing surrounding a motion for a new trial filed on behalf of a Columbus Grove man convicted in 2009 of rape continued Monday morning in Putnam County Common Pleas Court.

The hearing started nearly two months ago when the victim in the case came forward and publicly recanted previous allegations that she had been sexually abused more than 13 years earlier.

Tebelman, 38, was convicted by a Putnam County jury in April 2009 on a charge of rape that took place when the victim was 4 years of age. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. An appellate court upheld that sentence.

But the case took a dramatic turn in December when the girl, now 18, testified that she made untrue statements that led to Tebelman’s convictions.

The alleged victim, Gwen Blevins, spent more than four hours on the witness stand during that hearing.

Blevins testified at Tebelman’s trial in 2009, claiming that she told her grandmother about objects, including his fingers, that Tebelman had allegedly put into her anus and vagina on or about Nov. 4, 2008, at a Columbus Grove residence.

Tebelman was Blevin’s mother’s boyfriend at the time of the alleged crime.

According to her testimony in December 2021, Blevins said she knew even as a child that her statements at trial were not true but were the result of family pressure to speak out.

Blevins said that in 2018, her guilt was so pervasive that she later told a mental health counselor her trial testimony was not accurate.

That counselor was the lone witness at Monday’s hearing.

Linda Ellerbrock, a licensed professional counselor, testified that she has been meeting regularly with the girl for the past half-dozen years.

Under questioning by defense attorney Kimberly Corral, Ellerbrock said it was during a session on June 1, 2018, that Blevins first revealed “that she had lied about her mom’s boyfriend sexually molesting her.”

Asked by Corral if she believed Blevins was being truthful at the time, Ellerbrock replied, “Yes.”

“Did Gwen ever indicate to you that Mr. Tebelman had touched her inappropriately?” Corral asked.

“No,” Ellerbrock said.

Assistant Putnam County Prosecutor Todd Schroeder during the December hearing said a jury of 12 people heard the actual evidence “and they convicted (Tebelman) because he was guilty.”

He questioned Ellerbrock briefly on Monday but declined to call to additional witnesses to testify.

Judge Keith Schierloh gave attorneys until Feb. 28 to file written closing arguments in the case. He will make a ruling on the motion for a new trial sometime after that date.

