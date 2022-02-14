ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

WHO gets supplies to Ethiopia’s Tigray but distribution lags

By Associated Press
Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7DEC_0eEItALm00

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. health agency says it has been granted access to send medical supplies to Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region for the first time in six months, but fuel shortages are hampering distribution.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, an Ethiopian who considers the region home, tweeted late Monday that the aid shipment that has been allowed in amounted to a “small portion” of what is needed, and said his agency “calls again for unfettered access to provide humanitarian aid.”

The supplies include essential medical equipment, personal protective equipment, antibiotics, medicines for malaria and diabetes, treatment for severe acute malnutrition and medicines and supplies for reproductive health, WHO said.

An airlift of the supplies through the U.N.’s World Food Program began Friday, and they are part of 33.5 metric tons of planned shipments, the agency said.

Months of political tensions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government — which included Tedros — exploded into war in November 2020.

In June, Ethiopia’s government cut off almost all access to food aid, medical supplies, cash and fuel in Tigray. WFP said last month that three-quarters of Tigray’s population of 6 million are “using extreme coping strategies to survive” and more than a third “are suffering an extreme lack of food.”

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Ethiopia's Parliament Lifts State Of Emergency Early

Ethiopia's parliament on Tuesday voted for an early end to a six-month state of emergency, effective immediately, adding to signs that a bloody conflict between the government and rebellious Tigrayan forces could be easing. The war in Africa's second-largest nation has largely ground to a stalemate, and diplomats helping to...
POLITICS
Voice of America

WHO Says Crucial Supplies Not Reaching Embattled Northern Ethiopia

Geneva — World Health Organization officials say insecurity and bureaucratic difficulties continue to prevent medical supplies and other crucial relief from reaching millions of beleaguered civilians in conflict-ridden northern Ethiopia. An estimated 9.4 million people in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray, Amhara, and Afar regions are in desperate need of humanitarian...
AFRICA
wtvbam.com

Africa’s COVID response improving, vaccinations lag, says WHO

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Africa’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has improved over time but the continent needs to accelerate the pace of vaccination to control the pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization’s Africa division said on Thursday. “We are finally able to say that if...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Foreign Policy

Don’t Blame Amharas for Ethiopia’s War

After months of devastation and suffering under the weight of 15 months of war, Ethiopia may be witnessing a rare chance for peace and inclusive dialogue as the government releases prominent prisoners, notably Bekele Gerba and Jawar Mohammed of the Oromo Federalist Congress, Eskinder Nega of the Balderas for True Democracy, and veteran Tigrayan leaders, notably Sebhat Nega and Abay Woldu.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Shortages#Humanitarian Aid#Malaria#Malnutrition#Ap#U N#World Health Organization#Ethiopian#World Food Program#Wfp
The Independent

Biden administration begins deporting Venezuelans to Colombia without the chance to seek asylum

The Biden administration has used a pandemic-related authority to begin expelling Venezuelan migrants to Colombia – without the chance to seek asylum after entering the US from the Mexican border. The news was confirmed by both US and Colombian officials earlier this week, with the US Department of Homeland Security claiming that Venezuelans will be expelled “on a regular basis”. While the Biden administration didn't expand on how frequent such deportations will be, they will be limited to only those who have previously resided in Columbia. Colombian officials confirmed that the first two Venezuelans were deported last Thursday after...
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

‘We are still shocked’: the Syrians who discovered Islamic State’s leader was their neighbour

For many months, the man on the motorbike would come and go from the house and a mechanic’s workshop in the Syrian border town of Atme. No other adult in the three-story building ever seemed to emerge, least of all a second man who signed a lease last spring and moved in with two women and three young children, never to be seen publicly again until the early hours of Thursday.
MIDDLE EAST
The Center Square

Afghan refugees arrive in Arizona; some question security

(The Center Square) – Afghan refugees fleeing Taliban retribution for aiding America in its war on terror have made their way to Arizona and the valley. According to the Arizona Refugee Resettlement Program, 365 Afghan refugees have come to the state this month in their search of a new home.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
US News and World Report

Indian Village Mourns Family Who Froze to Death on U.S.-Canada Border

DINGUCHA, India (Reuters) - Relatives and neighbours of the Indian family who froze to death near the US-Canada border last week said the father repeatedly failed to secure better paid jobs in recent years, prompting them to take a risky trip aided by an illegal migrant network. The deaths amid...
ACCIDENTS
Fortune

Moderna wouldn’t share its vaccine technology, so South Africa and the WHO made a COVID jab based on it anyway

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Moderna refused to share its mRNA vaccine knowledge to boost production of COVID-19 vaccines. So South Africa's Afrigen Biologics went ahead and made its own version anyway, without Moderna's help—but with the enthusiastic participation of the World Health Organization (WHO).
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

In Venezuela, damage from party on sacred mountain spurs outrage

PUERTO ORDAZ, Venezuela, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A birthday party held on a mountain sacred to indigenous Venezuelans has generated outrage over damage to the area in an episode critics see as entitled excess playing out amid Venezuela's prolonged economic collapse. Last week, party-goers celebrating the birthday of businessman Rafael...
AMERICAS
BBC

Jordanian army says it killed 27 drug smugglers from Syria

The Jordanian army says it has killed 27 drug smugglers who attempted to cross into the kingdom from Syria under the cover of heavy snow. The smugglers were backed by "armed groups", a statement said, adding that some fled back to Syrian territory. Troops "found large quantities of narcotics" where...
MILITARY
AFP

Mexico breaks up migrant camp near US border

Authorities on Sunday broke up a camp of about 380 migrants, mostly from Mexico and Central America, in Tijuana, near the US border.  Dozens of migrants, mainly from Central America, cross Mexico to seek asylum in the United States in the face of violence and poverty in their countries. 
SAN DIEGO, CA
AFP

More than 50 killed in DR Congo machete attack

More than 50 civilians were killed when machete-wielding militiamen attacked a site for displaced people in strife-torn eastern DR Congo, sources said. Fifty-two people, some of them children, were killed, a source with the UN's peacekeeping mission MONUSCO said, adding that 36 were wounded. The Congolese government, which spoke of a "crime against humanity", also said "about 50" people had died. Local officials and civil society sources put the toll at more than 50 dead, while a respected monitor, the US-based Kivu Security Tracker (KST), said "at least" 40 were killed. The army's spokesman in Ituri province, Lieutenant Jules Ngongo, gave provisional figures of 21 dead.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chileans protest against Venezuelan migrants

Thousands of people in northern Chile have staged a protest against migration from Venezuela. Demonstrators marched through the city of Iquique waving Chilean flags and demanding the expulsion of what they called foreign criminals. Some tore down tents that had housed migrants, while at least one person was beaten by...
SOCIETY
WebMD

U.S. Suspends Avocado Imports From Mexico

The United States has suspended avocado imports from Mexico because a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico was threatened, The Associated Press reported. The suspension started Saturday after the inspector was threatened in Michoacán, the only Mexican state authorized to export avocados to the United States. “U.S. health authorities...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

Mexican migrant shelter aspires to raise its own food

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico (AP) — A shelter near the U.S.-Mexico border is hosting not only migrants and asylum seekers, but chickens, pigs and eventually fish as the priest who runs it confronts lengthier stays by seeking a degree of self-sufficiency and stress-relieving activity for his guests. Asylum seekers forced...
EL PASO, TX
Times Leader

Times Leader

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy