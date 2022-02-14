ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Police: Bamboo stick used, women attacked in robberies at 2 Dayton florist shops

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago
DAYTON — A Dayton man is charged with four felony robbery charges after police said he attacked a cashier with a bamboo stick at one florist and punched a woman in the stomach at a different florist, according to court records.

Johnnie L. Cundiff, 51, of Dayton was arrested Friday and appeared in Dayton Municipal Court on Monday. His bond was set at $100,000 and he was pointed a public defender during his initial hearing.

Dayton police responded to Furst Florist at 1306 Troy Street on a robbery on Friday.

“Investigation revealed that Cundiff had first entered Furst Florist...armed with a large bamboo stick,” court records read. “He told the cashier...’this is a robbery’ and demanded money. Cundiff then jabbed (the cashier) in the abdomen with the stick, causing pain and some redness.”

Two people, including another clerk at the shop, took the bamboo stick from Cundiff and he ran out of the store.

Once he got to Oberer’s Flowers at 1448 Troy Street, police said “Cundiff forcibly tried to take a purse” from a woman. Police said Cundiff punched the woman in the stomach trying to take her purse, but the other clerk stopped him.

The other clerk was able to point out Cundiff to police, who were able to arrest him after running after him.

