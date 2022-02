Portland, Ore. — North Carolina and Duke's men's and women's basketball teams will spend their next Thanksgiving playing tournaments in Portland, Oregon. The UNC men and women will compete in the 2022 Phil Knight Invitational (PKI), which will feature eight men's teams and four women's teams, all playing between Nov. 24-27. Iowa State, Michigan State and Oregon also are sending both men's and women's teams to the event. Additional men's teams competing are Alabama, Portland, UConn and Villanova.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 HOURS AGO