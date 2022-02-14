Luis Rodriguez becoming increased factor for Ole Miss

Ole Miss swingman Luis Rodriguez, left, and Missouri's Kobe Brown battle for a rebound on Saturday. AP

OXFORD – Bright spots have been a bit difficult to come by during a three-game losing streak for the Ole Miss men’s basketball team. But junior Luis Rodriguez is starting to find his stride.

After reaching the double-figure scoring mark just four times in the Rebels’ (12-13, 3-9 SEC) first 19 games, Rodriguez has scored at least 10 points in three of the last five contests. He has also grabbed 10 or more rebounds in three of the last five games. The Los Angeles native scored 12 points and had 10 rebounds in a 74-68 loss at Missouri on Saturday.

With the loss, Ole Miss is under .500 for the first time this season. The Rebels host South Carolina (14-10, 5-7) Tuesday at SJB Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPNU.

“Luis has really rebounded the ball well the last three games,” head coach Kermit Davis said. “He’s just competing, putting his nose right in the middle of the fight. So, I’m proud of what he’s doing, just from his effort standpoint.”

Ole Miss fell behind Missouri by 20 points in the second half Saturday but rallied back within four with 15 seconds left in regulation. Sophomore guard Matthew Murrell led the Rebels with 15 points, and senior guard Jarkel Joiner chipped in 13.

The game turned in the Rebels’ favor when Davis opted for a smaller lineup to keep up with Missouri’s guards, who were getting easy looks at the basket. Ultimately, though, it wasn’t enough to turn the tide completely.

“Finally, we just got some guys that competed at a high level together, tried to win possessions together,” Davis said.

The Rebels swept the Gamecocks a season ago, the last coming on March 11, 2021 in the SEC Tournament. South Carolina is led by guards Erick Stevenson and James Reese V, who are averaging 11 points and 10.5 points per game, respectively.

Following the game against the Gamecocks, Ole Miss travels to Athens, Georgia to face Georgia Saturday. Tipoff is set for noon.