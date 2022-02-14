ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas WBB receiving votes, still not ranked after winning fifth straight

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 1 day ago

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas women’s basketball went 2-0 last week to extend their winning streak to five games, but they still aren’t ranked in this week’s AP Top 25.

The AP Poll lists the Jayhawks as receiving 18 votes in the poll this week, unofficially checking it at 27th.

Kansas is 17-5 overall and 8-4 in Big 12 play. Four of their five losses have come against currently ranked opponents. Their only loss to an opponent not currently ranked in the Top 25 was to Kansas State and the Wildcats have been ranked three times this year.

Jalen Wilson named Big 12 Player of the Week

Texas checks in at No. 14 on the poll this week. The Longhorns overall record (17-6) and conference record (7-5) both inferior to Kansas’ marks. Texas does have wins over second ranked Stanford and 15th ranked Oklahoma.

There are six other ranked teams with more losses than Kansas including No. 13 Maryland (18-6), No. 16 Georgia Tech (19-6), No. 19 Notre Dame (19-6) and No. 21 Georgia (17-7).

KU women’s basketball team has not been ranked in the AP Top 25 since January 14, 2013.

Kansas women’s basketball hosts West Virginia on Tuesday, Feb. 15 and plays at Texas Tech on Saturday, Feb. 19.

