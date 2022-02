LeBron James is already one of the greatest ever to step on a Basketball court as his never-ending prime continues for 19 straight years. But the King has never limited himself to just Basketball as he is often seen supporting and enjoying other sports too and NFL ranks top in that list. LeBron James himself has some history with the game as during his high school days he played some great football too but eventually decided to stick with Basketball.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO