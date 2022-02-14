ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

11 Celebrities Who Are Living With Migraine

Glamour
Glamour
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Celebrities have access to the best medical care, not to mention self-care: regular massages, chefs and personal trainers, extended downtime in the best vacation destinations. Yet even they struggle when it comes to dealing with the chronic neurological condition known as migraine. The word makes most of us think of intense...

www.glamour.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Tab

These are all the celebrities who are obsessed with Euphoria

It seems the world is collectively obsessed with Euphoria, even A-List celebrities are raving about how much they like watching the show. The second season of Euphoria is currently airing on HBO and the show is returning with even more drama, vibey outfits and stand out performances from its incredible cast. The cast’s performances have attracted big praise from a variety of celebrities, especially when it came to Zendaya’s performance in season one which won her an Emmy.
TV SHOWS
WebMD

What Not to Say to Someone With Migraine

Triggered. It’s what happens to me every time someone says, “Oh, I get headaches, too,” when discussing a migraine. I know it’s a touchy subject, and I fully understand the intention behind this erroneous comparison is coming from a good place. But on behalf of all those with migraine, I implore you to stop. It comes off as condescending and trying to diminish the excruciating pain of an invisible disease.
HEALTH
94.5 PST

16 Celebrities Who Are Leaning Into the NFT Craze

In a 1999 interview that has since turned into a viral meme, Britney Spears commented on the growing popularity of emails at the dawn of the modern internet. “Everyone has been doing emails,” she insisted with wide-eyed innocence and a finger that was firmly on the pulse of global tech.
INTERNET
migraine.com

Purplification for Migraine Advocacy

A month or two ago, a purple-haired migraine advocate said, "I dye my hair purple to advocate for migraine. Are you willing to do this too?" My flip response: "for $5,000." And after a moment's thought: "and for $10,000, I will grow and dye a beard too." Next thing I know, this diabolical patient advocate of mine was collaborating with Miles for Migraine for a fundraiser on giving Tuesday, raising $15,000, and the die is cast (aaargh).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Migraine#Personal Trainers
deltanews.tv

Choroidal Thickness Reduced for Individuals With Migraine

FRIDAY, Feb. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Choroidal thickness is significantly reduced among individuals with migraine versus healthy controls, according to research published online Jan. 27 in the Survey of Ophthalmology. Mahdi Gouravani, from the Tehran University of Medical Sciences in Iran, and colleagues conducted a meta-analysis to examine choroidal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
coastalvirginiamag.com

Quit “Managing” Your Migraines!

Given the statistics that 1 in 4 households in the US includes someone who suffers from these menacing headaches, it’s likely you do. Migraines are three times more likely to affect women than men, but they aren’t just the bane of adults—children can suffer from them as well.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Miami Herald

Celebrity Workout Buddies: Stars Who Sweat Together

Friendship and fitness! Celebs are just like Us, they’d rather stay in shape with the help of their friends — or significant others. Whether it’s assuming the downward dog position, hitting the pavement or lifting weights, stars enjoy shedding pounds with their famous acquaintances by their side.
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
goodhousekeeping.com

45 Celebrities Who Bought Their Homes From Other Celebrities

It's not just on the red carpet that celebrities run into each other. Sometimes, the lifestyles of the rich and famous intersect on the real estate market as well. From a Kardashian buying from a comedian to a Super Bowl champion selling to a music mogul, some of the most unlikely celebs have swapped houses.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The One Drink Experts Say You Could Be Having At Bedtime To Speed Up Fat Burn

Sleep is crucial for the betterment of all parts of your body, so if you’re trying to lose weight, it’s super important to catch enough z’s. We spoke with health experts about one drink that could help speed up the burning of fat while you sleep. If consumed while winding down and preparing for bedtime, this drink can benefit your body in many ways. Read on for tips and reasons why it’s worth a try— plus it’ll warm you up this winter, too!
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

Mandy Allwood: ‘Octomum’ who became pregnant with eight babies before losing them all dies of cancer aged 56

A British woman who made headlines for losing all of her eight babies in 1996 has died at the age of 56 after a long battle with cancer.Mandy Allwood lost all of her children at the age of 31 after she announced she was expecting octuplets with her boyfriend at the time, Paul Hudson.However, the six boys and two girls to whom she gave birth over the course of three days did not survive.Ms Allwood’s loss generated an outpouring of grief from around the world, going on to appear on Oprah’s eponymous talk show and having lunch with Princess Diana.In...
CELEBRITIES
IFLScience

Unvaccinated Singer Dies After Catching COVID-19 On Purpose

The son of Czech singer Hana Horka says that the anti-vax movement has "blood on their hands" after his mother contracted COVID-19 on purpose, before dying of the disease shortly afterwards. Horka, a member of the folk group Asonance, was not vaccinated when her vaccinated son and partner both became...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy