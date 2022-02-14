ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ATF gets fierce backlash after sending Valentine’s Day tweet

By Bill Shannon
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON ( WTAJ ) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is getting some fierce backlash on Twitter after a recent Valentine’s Day post telling people to call if they have an ex involved with illegal guns.

The ATF Tweet , which hit Twitter first thing Valentine’s morning, reads:

“Valentine’s Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in the illegal gun activity? Let us know, and we will make sure it’s Valentine’s Day to remember!”

The Twitter verse was quick to respond to the government agency.

“I think the ATF just volunteered to kill your ex for you,” tweeted glitzy belle .

“Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms should be a store, not a government agency. Abolish the ATF,” Ohio Rep. Mike Loychik tweeted a few hours later.

Congressman Justin Amash similarly tweeted with “Abolish the ATF.”

“Looks like the ATF is going full ATF today,” Jessica O’Donnell shared .

Former Daily Wire journalist Beth Baumann shared her thoughts on the ATF and red flag laws:

Oh, look. The ATF is giving us a PERFECT example of what’s wrong with red flag laws. Nothing says Happy Valentine’s Day like having an ex SWATed just because you can’t stand them.

-Beth Baumann on Twitter

“This is basically an invitation to SWAT an ex you don’t like. So incredibly dangerous. Abolish the ATF,” tweeted the Young Americans for Liberty .

