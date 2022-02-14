ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

News in Review: 2/14/22

wnin.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews in Review Ford Center Nominated,...

video.wnin.org

Comments / 0

Related
BC Heights

Podcast: The Heights in Review 2/14/22

In today’s episode, the Podcast Editors discuss the American Association for the Advancement of Science naming BC Professor Conevery Bolton Valencius as one of its fellows in January, Reverend Edwin Johnson encouraging attendees at this year’s Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Gathering to consider their idols critically, former U.S. Senator and BC Law visiting-professor Doug Jones acting as a “sherpa” for President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, and more. Tune in for our next episodes released weekly.
SCIENCE
BBC

What happened to the British children born to black GIs?

Eighty years ago, US soldiers began arriving in the UK to help in the fight against Hitler's Nazi Germany. In a small sleepy village in Suffolk, life was about to change forever. Best friends Eldridge Marriot and Trevor Everett grew up together in Tostock village, where they still live today.
SOCIETY
iheart.com

Coyote Or Dog? Mysterious Animal Finally Identified In Pennsylvania

The mysterious unidentified animal found in Pennsylvania that experts believed could have been a coyote or dog has finally been identified. WPXI reports the animal, which escaped from Wildlife Works Inc. and ran back into the wild last month, has been confirmed to be a coyote. Wildlife Works Inc. confirmed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mail Delivery#Ford Center#Covid
Reader's Digest

Received an Unexpected Package? It Could Be a Brushing Scam

A surprise delivery might seem like a stroke of luck, but experts warn that it could actually cost you. Receiving an unexpected package might be a sign that your information was used in a brushing scam, according to the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In this new type of scam, sellers on Amazon or other shopping platforms will inflate their ratings by shipping products to an unsuspecting victim and posting a fake review in the victim’s name.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Slate

Why Grammarly’s New Suggestions for Writing About Slavery Were Always Going to Miss the Mark

“Twitter is an ok place to be a little annoyed, right?” asked historian of slavery Elise A. Mitchell in January. She then reported in a thread that Grammarly, the freemium writing-assistant app very familiar to consumers of YouTube videos, had started to suggest changes in language around slavery. If a person were to type the word slave, Grammarly would now suggest the replacement enslaved person. The phrases fugitive slave and runaway slave now triggered the suggested replacement freedom seeker. If you were to write slaveowner or master (in places where the context indicates you’re talking about slavery), the app would suggest enslaver instead. The use of master or slave in nonslavery contexts (as sometimes occurs in engineering, or when describing that one big, fancy bedroom in a house) provokes a suggestion to consider an alternate. “I’m wary (and weary) of who gets to be an authority over the language we use to talk about our past,” Mitchell wrote.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after calling Goodwill out for selling a mirror for $150

A woman has sparked a debate after revealing that her local Goodwill was selling a mirror for $150.In a video posted to TikTok on February 12, Nesreen, who goes by the username @anotherhijabiontiktok, saw a gold mirror that she really liked at a Goodwill store. Although she was ready to purchase it, once she saw how much it cost, she put the item back down. @anotherhijabiontiktok We hyped goodwill too much #goodwillfinds #thrifting #thrifttok ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey “I don’t know who gave Goodwill the audacity, but I saw this...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
nhtalkradio.com

The Latest from NH Business Review 2/14/22

Jeff Feingold of NH Business Review with WKXL in the Morning’s A. J. Kierstead talk about expansion of the ConvenientMD business model, skilled workers, as well as cannabis and the workplace. More from NH Business Review at https://nhbr.com.
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

The shameful stories of environmental injustices at Japanese American incarceration camps during WWII

When Japanese fighter pilots bombed the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, Thomas S. Takemura was raising vegetables and raspberries on his family’s 14 ½-acre farm in Tacoma, Washington. It wasn’t long after the United States declared war on Japan that Takemura and other people of Japanese ancestry were stripped of their rights and shipped off to incarceration camps scattered in small remote towns like Hunt, Idaho, and Delta, Utah. Scorching heat and dust storms added to the day-to-day misery. Takemura’s incarceration began on May 12, 1942, just a week before he could harvest his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
forwardlookout

Dane County Week Ahead 2/14/22

EPCRA Report – Pintarro. 3:30 PM Aging & Disability Resource Center Governing Board 2/14/2022 via Zoom. Caregiver Program (Angela Velasquez) 6:00 PM Youth Commission – By Youth For Youth Subcommittee Virtual Zoom Meeting: See top of agenda for instructions on how to join the webinar or call in by phone.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Outdoor Life

After Spending Two Hours in the Back of a Toyota, an Endangered Green Sturgeon Was Returned to a California Waterway

In November, California game wardens were notified that a man had caught and kept a protected green sturgeon, tossing the fish into the back of his SUV, according to a report Monday from The Sacramento Bee. The fish had been taken from the Clifton Court Forebay, a 2,500-acre public reservoir that connects to the San Joaquin River near San Francisco. The tip came from another angler and included photos of the accused license plate (a Toyota RAV4). Wardens ran the license plate number and learned the vehicle belonged to Kevin Ty Tran, 67, who lived in the nearby town of Tracy. Wardens arrived at Tran’s California residence just before Tran pulled up in his SUV with the fish.
SACRAMENTO, CA
nusd.org

Scorpion News 2/4/22

This newsletter from Principal Casper was sent directly to all parents by email on January 21, 2022. If you did not receive it, please check Aeries to make sure we have your email address correct.
LIFESTYLE
Mental_Floss

What Is Imitation Crab Made Of?

Like Beyond Meat and I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!, the name imitation crab better describes what the product isn't rather than what it is. When the ingredient appears in dishes like California rolls and crab rangoon, its true identity is rarely advertised. So, if imitation crab isn't crab, what is it made of, exactly?
FOOD & DRINKS
Parents Magazine

Book Bans Inspire Black Students To Launch Book Clubs Featuring Black Authors

Amid nationwide outrage over schools teaching so-called critical race theory, school districts across the country have banned books by, and featuring, Black people and history. In some of these same schools, Black students have stepped up with solutions to the book bannings, including protesting the bans and starting their own book clubs with the freedom to choose what they read.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Fox47News

Babbitt Legal Group, PC. - 2/14/22

LANSING, Mich. — Sally Babbitt, Attorney, Mediator, Author and Podcast Host at Babbitt Legal Group, PC. talks about her newly published book, "When the Gloves Come Off--Why America's Families Are Fighting in Court" For more information please visit SallyBabbittLaw.com; Facebook.com/BabbittLegalGroupPC or call (517) 507-3306. Want to check out other...
LANSING, MI
LiveScience

9 out of 10 ticks in this Pennsylvania park carried a potentially fatal neurological virus

A site in Pennsylvania recently recorded the highest-ever concentration of ticks carrying a variant of potentially fatal Powassan virus called deer-tick virus (DTV). This rare virus has the potential to cause deadly infections with lasting neurological effects, and officials fear it and other serious tick-borne illnesses may become more common in the future.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy