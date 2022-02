Former Cook County Board member and Oak Park resident Richard Boykin is going to challenge Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in the June Democratic primary. “We will have an announcement in a couple of weeks, but I think it’s safe to say that we’re in the race,” Boykin said in a telephone interview last week. “The petition passing has been going exceedingly well. People are signing our petitions and encouraging us to fight for them. To make sure that we have a much safer Cook County and we have an affordable Cook County.”

