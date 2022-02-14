Learn how to heal native habitats at Georgia Audubon plant symposium

A five-day Dunwoody festival will return to its normal springtime schedule after the COVID-19 pandemic changed the event’s plans for the past two years. The Lemonade Days Festival will return in April and feature multiple days of carnival rides and family fun, according to a news release. The festival is scheduled for April 20 through 24 at Brook Run Park. It is the primary fundraiser for the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, a nonprofit that works to preserve the area’s history and maintain several protected properties.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO