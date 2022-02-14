Eau Claire PD searching for missing man

EAU CLAIRE (WKBT) — The Eau Claire Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing man named Michael P. Linden.

Linden, 28, was last seen wearing a black pea coat and carrying a guitar case. His hair is 1-2 inches long and he has a 6-8-inch-long beard.

Anyone with information should contact the non-emergency line at 715-839-4972.

