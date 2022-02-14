ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire PD searching for missing man

By Jourdan Vian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0saOQr_0eEIrhUt00

EAU CLAIRE (WKBT) — The Eau Claire Police Department asked the public to be on the lookout for a missing man named Michael P. Linden.

Linden, 28, was last seen wearing a black pea coat and carrying a guitar case. His hair is 1-2 inches long and he has a 6-8-inch-long beard.

Anyone with information should contact the non-emergency line at 715-839-4972.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Semi rolls over in Monroe County

SPARTA (WKBT) — A semi rolled over Thursday night just outside of Tomah, but thankfully no one was injured, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The semi-tractor trailer rolled over at mile marker 142 on Interstate 94, causing about 100 gallons of diesel fuel to leak out of the vehicle.
MONROE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Man granted immunity for leading police to body of 3-year-old Onalaska boy

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WDJT)- Milwaukee Police have released new information about the murders of an Onalaska mother and her 3-year old son. Mallery Muenzenberger and Major Harris were shot to death in October. The suspect in the case died by suicide. On Tuesday,  police released hundreds of pages of police reports, a 911 call, and photographs from the crime scenes. The...
ONALASKA, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Coulee Region Children’s Internet Protection Task Force founder to leave force, pass torch

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Since 2006, The Coulee Region Children’s Internet Protection Task Force has been working to keep predators offline and away from children. Now, its founder, investigator Crystal Nordby, is moving on. But its work is not done yet. Social media is ever-changing, and its the force’s job to keep up with that. “Technology is such an...
LA CROSSE, WI
