Los Angeles, CA

Watch The Top 10 Big Game Commercials (VIDEO)

iheart.com
 1 day ago

The Los Angeles Rams won the Big Game, but it is still up in the air as to who won...

Collider

The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022

Tonight, Sunday, February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are going head-to-head at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Whether you're a longtime Bengals fan who can't believe that this is the first time in thirty years that they might have a shot at taking home a Super Bowl LVI ring or you're rooting for the Los Angeles Rams to win on their home turf, you're probably also excited about the other big part of Super Bowl Sunday. And no, I'm not talking about the halftime show which is headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with American Sign Language performances by deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe. I'm talking about Super Bowl Commercials. The thing that keeps everyone entertained whether they're excited about the Super Bowl or the superb owls.
NFL
POPSUGAR

The 2022 Super Bowl Was Full of Famous Faces

Super Bowl LVI brought out all the stars to SoFi Stadium on Sunday for the big game — including Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, Jennifer Lopez, and others. The showdown between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams ended with a huge win for the Rams, clinching their second Super Bowl title in a close finish 23-20 score.
NFL
The Oregonian

Super Bowl 2022 commercials: The best and worst ads, including Chevrolet’s ‘Sopranos’ spot, ‘The Rings of Power’ teaser, and Larry David making bad decisions

For football fans, Super Bowl Sunday is all about the big game. For others, it’s an excuse to indulge in tasty snacks. And the game always offers the spectacle of the halftime show. Commercials also are a big part of the experience. These high-profile ads can be funny, thought-provoking,...
FOOTBALL
CBS LA

Super Bowl: Hollywood Sign Will Change To Rams House On Monday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — For a few days, the iconic Hollywood sign will be changed to “Rams House” to celebrate the Super Bowl victory. “What a day in Los Angeles — the Rams are Super Bowl Champions,” said Mayor Eric Garcetti. “This town has the best teams and fans in the world, and we can’t wait to show off our L.A. pride with a display that only Hollywood could deliver. Go Rams.” The temporary installation will be built and displayed from Monday, Feb. 14 to Wednesday, Feb. 16. It was a collaboration between the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles City, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust. “Winning a Super Bowl for Los Angeles and our fans in our home stadium is a dream come true,” said Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff. “We are grateful to the City, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust to allow us to recognize this historic championship by turning the iconic Hollywood sign into a celebration of our fans and our community.”
NFL
CBS4 Indy

Super Bowl ads heavy on nostalgia and star-power

On the field, the Los Angeles Rams are facing off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Off the field, Super Bowl advertisers aim to deliver a night of ads heavy with celebrities and nostalgia in an effort to entertain Americans weary of two years of pandemic living.
NFL
The Spun

Just In: TV Ratings Are Out For Super Bowl 56

Super Bowl 56, between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, garnered absolutely massive television ratings on NBC. Just moments ago, the TV ratings for Super Bowl LVI were released. The NBC stream had 99.18 million viewers. There were an additional 1.03 million viewers on Telemundo. That’s a total of 100.21 million viewers for the biggest game in American sports.
NFL
CNET

How to watch the Super Bowl today: Kickoff time, halftime show, where to watch or stream

It's finally Super Bowl Sunday, 2022 edition. The biggest sporting event of the year, Super Bowl LVI will be played today, Feb. 13 at the massive, ultra-modern SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This year's NFL title game will feature the NFC-champion Rams against the AFC-champion Cincinnati Bengals. The schedule calls for a start time of 3:30 p.m. PT (6:30 p.m. ET) live on NBC and Peacock.
NFL
ABC13 Houston

From Zendaya to Schwarzenegger, celebrities pack Super Bowl ads

On the field, the Rams are facing off against the Bengals in Super Bowl 56. Off the field, Super Bowl advertisers aim to deliver a night of ads heavy with celebrities and nostalgia in an effort to entertain Americans weary of two years of pandemic living. Avocados from Mexico created...
NFL
defpen

TV Timeout: Here Are All Of The Commercials You Can Expect To See During Super Bowl LVI

Years ago, the Super Bowl was simply the biggest pro football game around. Over time, it evolved into the biggest media event in American society. How did that happen? Decade after decade, the NFL added a halftime show, sponsored parties, invite major corporate players and enlisted heavy hitters to perform the National Anthem. Above all else, the NFL has managed to position the Super Bowl as the biggest event in television advertisement. As a result, brands ranging from Apple to General Motors have gone all out to develop their best ad campaigns and set the tone for the remainder of the quarter. This year, things are no different. Verizon has worked with Jim Carrey to bring back his classic character from The Cable Guy and Cheetos has worked with Megan Thee Stallion to create a new track and music video. Throughout the night, there will be a number of commercials that may catch your eye. To keep up, check out our running list of commercials that are expected to air during Super Bowl LVI.
NFL
Popculture

Matthew McConaughey Tried to Play a Trick on Fans With His Super Bowl 2022 Ad

Super Bowl commercials featuring big stars love to play with audience expectations, and the new Salesforce commercial starring Matthew McConaughey is now different. The spot looks like it could be a trailer for a sequel to Interstellar, but it's really just a spot for the cloud-based software company. The commercial, titled "The New Frontier," will air during Super Bowl LVI, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sunday.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Super Bowl Tackles TV Competition as ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Brings the Force

Click here to read the full article. Super Bowl LVI scored a massive touchdown on Variety’s Trending TV chart for the week of Feb. 7 – 13, tackling this week’s other televised offerings with almost 805,000 engagements during its Sunday broadcast. The game itself, during which the L.A. Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, was a hot ticket as celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, LeBron James, Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds watched from the stands, while down on the field at SoFi Stadium, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson drew applause as he introduced the game to an energized crowd. Ryan Reynolds and...
NFL
Primetimer

Nostalgia was inescapable on Super Bowl Sunday

Super Bowl halftime mostly featured hip-hop songs from decades ago. The Super Bowl ads also celebrated pop-culture from decades past, from Austin Powers to The Cable Guy to The Sopranos. And the only TV show to premiere on Super Bowl Sunday, Bel-Air, is a reboot of 1990s sitcom classic The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. "The big game, its spectacles, its ads and its trappings all shared a sense of looking backward — a nostalgia-saturated attitude that we were living in the aftermath of the best times, and that it was more comforting to look to the past than to the future," says James Poniewozik. "This is not a knock on Dr. Dre, or the incendiary legends-of-hip-hop show he put on. For the game to finally center America’s biggest music genre in front of America’s biggest audience was overdue and thrilling. But the calendar doesn’t lie. The Super Bowl, as a rule, discovers music when that music’s audience discovers high-fiber diets, and the price of admission was knowing that this revolutionary soundtrack was now dad’s treadmill workout playlist. Snoop Dogg commanded the midfield stage, cool and resplendent in a blue bandanna tracksuit; that afternoon he had hosted the Puppy Bowl with Martha Stewart. Remember-when was everywhere at Super Bowl LVI, an event that counts off the ceaseless march of time in its very name." Poniewozik adds: "Once, ad campaigns could unite an audience not just by returning to the past but by promising a glittering future. But now the future is confusing — see all the ads for cryptocurrency — or scary."
NFL
GQMagazine

Here's What You Missed From the Super Bowl 2022 Commercials

There are fewer and fewer monoculture events left, and so the importance of nailing a Super Bowl commercial has only grown more important. Ads cost roughly $6.5 million for 30 seconds, and the myriad of stars who appeared in them this year–from Kanye West to Dolly Parton to Matthew McConaughey–don’t come cheap.
NFL
TheStreet

Live Blog: Super Bowl LVI Ads, the Best (and Worst) Commercials

The Super Bowl stands as the most-watched television event of the year. In most years, the game only provides part of the attraction. The commercials -- which cost $6.5 million per 30 seconds -- often provide more highlights than the actual game itself. This year, the NFL has a competitive...
NFL
TheWrap

How to Watch the Super Bowl Online: Where Is the Big Game Streaming?

The game itself will take place in the new and impressive SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. As if that weren’t enough, this is only the second time that the two quarterbacks facing off were drafted No. 1 overall at the beginning of the season. Matthew Stafford, who used to play for the Detroit Lions, will QB for the Los Angeles Rams. Louisiana State University star Joe Burrow came fresh out of college to QB for the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL

