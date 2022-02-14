ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Bacterial ‘bully’ could improve food production

rice.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bacterial bully that takes advantage of two distinct metabolic processes could help streamline the fermentation of foods like yogurt, cheese and even beer and wine. According to scientists at Rice University and the University of California, Davis (UC Davis), bacteria used widely in fermentation combine two systems not previously known...

news.rice.edu

WebMD

Scientists Regrow Frogs' Lost Legs. Will Human Limbs Be Next?

Feb. 2, 2022 -- Could missing human limbs be regrown? That’s a possibility scientists are now considering after regenerating frogs’ legs for the first time. Scientists say they have been able to help frogs regenerate limbs using a five-drug combination. Though other animals -- including salamanders, starfish, zebrafish, lizards, and crabs -- can do that on their own, frogs can’t.
WILDLIFE
earth.com

Plants that “breathe” underwater could improve crop resilience

Floods and droughts are the main environmental disasters that are driving crop failures worldwide, and they have become increasingly frequent due to climate change. A new study led by Nagoya University has found that wetland plants have a high tolerance against flooding due to their capacity to form “lysigenous aerenchyma” – air channels that transfer gases to the roots. These channels appear to help plants withstand droughts and nutrient deficiency too.
AGRICULTURE
L.A. Weekly

How CBD Could Help To Treat Bacterial Infections?

This article was originally published on CBD Cream Site. To view the original article, click here. Bacteria can cause a wide array of health conditions. There are different kinds of bacteria found in nature that can lead to various ailments. From skin infections to cholera, bacterial meningitis, and syphilis, bacteria can result in a wide array of problems upon entering your body. If not treated properly, bacterial infections can lead to several serious health issues.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
adirondackalmanack.com

Food Product Labels – What Do They Mean?

Whether we shop at the supermarket or the farmers market, the foods we purchase bare a wide variety of labels. And we rely on those labels to provide us with information on, among other things, how the food was grown and/or prepared, or in the case of meat and meat products, how the animals were raised.
FOOD SAFETY
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Plastic eating bacteria discovered from cow stomachs

In a recent study, a group of microbes were discovered in the rumen from cows that can break down certain plastics like polyethylene terephthalate (PET) used in water bottles, pack foods, etc. A rumen is a part of the stomach of animals like cattle that aid in digesting complex food items like fibres, including collagen present in the grass peels of fruits and vegetables. The herbivorous diets cows consume are rich in cutin, found as waxy layers visible on many plant-based products. These animals called the ruminants, make the use of microorganisms to achieve this feat. The researchers argued that because these microorganisms can digest complex polyesters found in cutin, they can also break down other synthetic substances containing such components. PET possesses a closely similar structure as that of cutin, and thus these microbes found in ruminants can potentially also degrade plastics.
rice.edu

Strong magnets put new twist on phonons

HOUSTON – (Feb. 15, 2022) – Phonons are collective atomic vibrations, or quasiparticles, that act as the main heat carriers in a crystal lattice. Under certain circumstances, their properties can be modified by electric fields or light. But until now, nobody noticed they can respond to magnetic fields as well.
HOUSTON, TX
Nature.com

Bacterial cellulose production, functionalization, and development of hybrid materials using synthetic biology

Bacterial cellulose (BC) has been utilized as a biopolymer matrix for various applications. The advancement of synthetic biology has brought new approaches for its production and functionalization. In this mini-review, we briefly discuss the conventional methods to improve BC production and functionalization, and their challenges. We summarize the application of synthetic biology to address these challenges and its use to develop novel hybrid living materials. Finally, we consider the opportunities and future prospects of synthetic biology in bioengineered materials.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

A gut-derived metabolite alters brain activity and anxiety behaviour in mice

Integration of sensory and molecular inputs from the environment shapes animal behaviour. A major site of exposure to environmental molecules is the gastrointestinal tract, in which dietary components are chemically transformed by the microbiota1 and gut-derived metabolites are disseminated to all organs, including the brain2. In mice, the gut microbiota impacts behaviour3, modulates neurotransmitter production in the gut and brain4,5, and influences brain development and myelination patterns6,7. The mechanisms that mediate the gut"“brain interactions remain poorly defined, although they broadly involve humoral or neuronal connections. We previously reported that the levels of the microbial metabolite 4-ethylphenyl sulfate (4EPS) were increased in a mouse model of atypical neurodevelopment8. Here we identified biosynthetic genes from the gut microbiome that mediate the conversion of dietary tyrosine to 4-ethylphenol (4EP), and bioengineered gut bacteria to selectively produce 4EPS in mice. 4EPS entered the brain and was associated with changes in region-specific activity and functional connectivity. Gene expression signatures revealed altered oligodendrocyte function in the brain, and 4EPS impaired oligodendrocyte maturation in mice and decreased oligodendrocyte"“neuron interactions in ex vivo brain cultures. Mice colonized with 4EP-producing bacteria exhibited reduced myelination of neuronal axons. Altered myelination dynamics in the brain have been associated with behavioural outcomes7,9,10,11,12,13,14. Accordingly, we observed that mice exposed to 4EPS displayed anxiety-like behaviours, and pharmacological treatments that promote oligodendrocyte differentiation prevented the behavioural effects of 4EPS. These findings reveal that a gut-derived molecule influences complex behaviours in mice through effects on oligodendrocyte function and myelin patterning in the brain.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Last line of defense: How bacterial populations are protected against viral infections

Bacteria as unicellular organisms are attacked by specialized viruses, the so-called bacteriophages or phages for short. To defend themselves against phage infections, bacteria feature a multi-stage protective mechanism, which in principle consists of components of an innate and an acquired immune system, just as in more complex organisms. It can interrupt the course of an infection at various points, for example by preventing the binding of a phage to the cell surface and the injection of phage DNA into the cell, by specifically removing foreign genetic information or by preventing the phage from replicating in the cell. A research team from Kiel University has now succeeded in identifying an additional protective mechanism in this cascade of bacterial defense.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Bloated stomach: Eat these foods to improve digestion

In the UK, experts from the Gemini research department at King's College London conducted a study on nutrition, and more specifically, the intestinal flora. What is the intestinal flora, also known as the gut microbiota?. Composed of thousands of good bacteria and micro-organisms present in the intestines, the intestinal flora...
NUTRITION
Scientist

Bacteria-Infecting Viruses in Gut Microbiome Linked to Cognition

An abundance of research from recent years suggests that the bacterial composition of the gut microbiome has a notable effect on brain function and neurological health. However, a new study indicates that microbiome research has overlooked a key factor: the composition and prevalence of viruses. Specifically, research published in Cell Host & Microbe today (February 16) suggests that the presence of bacteriophages is correlated with performance on memory tests and executive functioning in mice and fruit flies.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Proportion of mutations in cellular protein drives neurodegeneration

Tubulinopathies are a group of rare developmental and degenerative diseases that primarily affect the nervous system. While research has linked genetic mutations with these diseases, it's less clear how these mutations specifically affect cells and trigger dysfunctions. In a new study, Yale scientists identify one particular genetic mutation that impairs...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

KIMS develops a functional antibacterial/antiviral additive

A research team led by Dr. Chang Su Kim at the Department of Nano-Bio Convergence of the Korea Institute of Materials Science (KIMS) developed a material that gives antibacterial/antiviral properties without changing the physical properties of products that are commonly used. KIMS is a government-funded research institute under the Ministry of Science and ICT.
Phys.org

New technique improves directed evolution of microorganisms

Researchers at North Carolina State University have developed and demonstrated a new technique for controlling directed evolution in bacteria. The technique can be used to better engineer microorganisms for use in biopharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing. "Our technique allows users to modify 10 times more genes than previous techniques," says Nathan...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A promising new approach to rebuild bone tissue

Over the last 30 years, the scientific community has been working to develop a synthetic alternative to bone grafts for repairing diseased or damaged bone. McGill University researchers used the Canadian Light Source (CLS) at the University of Saskatchewan to advance a novel method for growing synthetic bone tissue. The...
SCIENCE
nanowerk.com

Novel nanoparticles target gene therapy directly into the lungs

(Nanowerk News) Researchers at the Tufts University School of Engineering are building a reputation for precision targeting in drug delivery. Their tools: tiny lipid-based nanoparticles (LNPs) that can be fine tuned to latch on to specific tissues, organs, even cell types within the body. Their latest creation: LNPs that carry genetic instructions directly into the lungs.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

The tiny structures that mimic a cell's natural environment

When biologists study cells under a microscope, they look at them on flat surfaces that are nothing like the environment inside the human body. Now, researchers at NTNU have found a way to mimic some aspects of a cell's native environment using tiny polymer pillars. Their work, funded by the Research Council of Norway, is published in the journal Nanoscale Research Letters.
SCIENCE

