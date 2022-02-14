ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavs Luka Doncic Named Western Conference Player Of Week

Miami Herald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA officially announced that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is the recipient of the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from Feb. 7 through Feb. 13. It is the first time this season that Doncic has won the award. Leading the Mavericks to a 2-1...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Why Did Raptors Back Out of Porzingis Trade with Mavs?

The Dallas Mavericks surprised many by moving Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards at the NBA trade deadline. In return, they received Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans; both considered negative assets on their current contracts. Porzingis has yet to play in a single game during February after suffering a knee...
NBA
Miami Herald

Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat Preview

VITALS: The Heat and Mavericks meet for the second and final matchup this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 125-110, win in Dallas on 11/2 and will sweep the series with a win. Miami has currently won 17 of the last 21 overall against the Mavs. The Heat are 37-33 all-time versus Dallas during the regular season, including 19-16 in home games and 18-17 in road games. ... Tyler Herro has dished out 181 assists this season, the third-most on the team, and is now just three short from already tying his single-season high of 184 which was set in 2020-21. Additionally, he has already surpassed his previous single season highs for points (815 in 2020-21) and field goals made (307 in 2020-21) ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dirk Nowitzki
newyorkcitynews.net

Red-hot Luka Doncic leads Mavs up against Heat

In two games since the Dallas Mavericks traded away Kristaps Porzingis, Luca Doncic has averaged 48 points. On Tuesday night at Miami, Doncic will get another chance to keep up that incredible pace when the Mavericks face the Heat. Doncic is averaging nearly a triple-double on the season: 27.2points, 9.1...
NBA
Miami Herald

Luka Doncic & New Dallas Mavs Earn Upset Win at Miami Heat

When the Dallas Mavericks oppose the Heat, as was the case Tuesday in Miami, for as long as our memories hold out, it will be labeled “a rematch of the 2006 and 2011 NBA Finals. And Mavericks fans would just as soon remember just the second one. But somewhere...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat Drop Dallas Game After, Somewhat, Containing Luka Doncic

The Miami Heat came into their Tuesday night game against the Dallas Mavericks riding on the back of a five-game win streak. And for the entire first half of the contest, it looked as though their winning streak would continue. With Dallas Mavericks star, Luka Doncic, going nuts in his...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Western Conference#The La Clippers#The Phoenix Suns#The Detroit Pistons#Copyright Abg Si Llc
DFW Community News

Jackson, Clippers Hold Off Doncic, Mavs In Rematch, 99-97

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Luka Doncic was unstoppable at the end instead of the beginning in the rematch with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Dallas superstar couldn’t quite do enough to get one of these teams an elusive sweep in their repetitive two-game sets. Reggie Jackson scored 24 points...
NBA
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Davis Bertans available for debut Tuesday

Dallas Mavericks small forward Davis Bertans is available to play on Tuesday versus the Miami Heat, per head coach Jason Kidd. Kidd added that Bertans will make his Mavericks debut off the bench. Ditto for Spencer Dinwiddie. Bertans will be competing with Maxi Kleber, Dwight Powell, and Reggie Bullock (hip) for minutes in Dallas' rotation. Bullock is out on Tuesday.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Mavs Donuts: Doncic Wins Award; Wizards Chemistry & NBA Roundup

We are learning more about the new additions to the Dallas Mavericks. Davis Bertans recently provided insight into his former team's chemistry. Following a week in which Luka Doncic averaged 43 points, unsurprisingly No.77 received Player of the Month honors. As usual, the NBA is full of news. Get your...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Dallas plays Miami after Doncic's 45-point game

Dallas Mavericks (33-24, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (37-20, first in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas plays the Miami Heat after Luka Doncic scored 45 points in the Mavericks' 99-97 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Heat are 19-6 in home games. Miami leads the...
NBA
The Ringer

The Mavs Are Moving on From the Porzingis Era, and Toward Wherever Luka Will Take Them

With every trade an NBA team makes, they show us who they really are. There is no more honest articulation of what an organization values or where it wants to go; even the most dazzling PR spin can’t change the shape of a deal made right in front of us, in the cold and final judgment of a front office literally choosing one collection of players and draft picks over another. Take the way the Mavericks navigated the trade deadline. By sending Kristaps Porzingis—ostensibly the team’s second-best player—and a second-round pick to Washington for two underperforming role players, the management in Dallas issued a pretty clear judgment:
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan is about to make NBA history

After being named Eastern Conference Player of The Week for his efforts last week, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan continued his excellent season on Monday in the team’s victory over the San Antonio Spurs. In the Bulls’ victory over the Spurs on Monday night, DeRozan had 40 points on...
NBA
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy