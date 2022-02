Thomas A. Bruns, age 73 of Milan, was received into the kingdom of heaven on Monday, February 7, 2022. Born in St Bernard, OH on Monday, June 14, 1948, he was the son of Bernard and Margaret Bruns nee Anderson. Each year on his birthday, he reminded us that everyone should put out a flag to celebrate. He married Alice Abner on June 12, 1993 who survives.

