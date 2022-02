By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jason Aldean will bring his Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour to the Pavilion at Star Lake this summer with a very special guest.

Joining him will be Munhall native Gabby Barrett, the Academy of Country Music Awards’ reigning new female artist of the year.

Barrett and Aldean will be in town on Aug. 26.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

For ticket information, click here .