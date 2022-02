ROCHESTER, Minn. – People with compromised immune systems are going to be able to get a COVID booster shot quicker at Mayo Clinic. The health care provider says it is shortening the time between shots starting Tuesday in response to interim recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The new guidelines for Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been updated to include a booster, or fourth, dose for moderately to severely immunocompromised people at a minimum of 3 months after completing an mRNA vaccination series. This interval has been shortened from the previously recommended 5 months.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO