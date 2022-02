Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid had a chance to memorialize the late John Madden on Monday evening. Reid was one of eight speakers at Madden’s celebration of life at the Oakland Coliseum, where he delivered an emotional speech on his good friend. He spoke on the lessons he learned from Madden, the privilege it was to work alongside him to better the league and told some funny stories about him and the great coach and broadcaster. Those stories included their love of ‘Diners Drive-Ins and Dives’ and a story about Brett Favre playing a prank on Madden.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO