Commerce Bank is helping tackle the systemic problem of health care affordability through a partnership with a Columbia-based fintech called Paytient. Founded in April 2018, Paytient is set up as an employee benefit offering. It’s basically an interest-free credit card that can be used to finance unexpected out-of-pocket medical, dental or pharmacy expenses. The main customers for Paytient are employers who pay a subscription fee based on the number of employees using the benefit, but the company also is starting to land more health insurers that want to reduce the cost of delayed health care.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO