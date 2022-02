MANCHESTER, N.H. — Nearly two dozen new deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in New Hampshire as the number of hospitalizations continues to decline. Ten people were confirmed dead from COVID-19 on Monday, and another eight were confirmed on Tuesday. Four deaths from more than two weeks ago have also been confirmed as related to COVID-19 after additional investigation, officials said, bringing the two-day total of newly reported deaths to 22. Three of the 22 people who died were under the age of 60.

