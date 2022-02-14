ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart County, IN

Pounds of pot seized during Indiana traffic stop

By Aaron Chatman
 1 day ago

ELKHART CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana Police detail the events that lead to the arrest of two New York residents and the seizure of several pounds of marijuana.

Sunday night around 10:30, Indiana State Police tell us a trooper stopped a silver Ford Escape on the Indiana Toll Road after witnessing the driver commit a “moving violation”. The state trooper says they pulled over the vehicle as the driver traveled eastbound near the 104 mile marker.

According to police reports, the trooper saw marijuana in plain view as well as smelled its odor coming from the car. Law enforcement officials tell us a search of the car revealed several plastic bags containing suspected marijuana, a plastic bag containing suspected psilocybin mushrooms, two duffle bags filled with THC edibles and other THC products, and three marijuana plants.

Officials say the suspected marijuana, THC edibles and THC products had a weight of approximately six pounds.

Victoria Townsend, 22 of Jamaica, NY and her passenger Keenya Alexandre, 30 of Oswego, NY were arrested for Dealing Marijuana, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Cultivating Marijuana.

Townsend and Alexandre were both taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

John Fairbait
1d ago

"moving violation".?! More like, tipped off and given up to parade as a "bust" so the 150lbs in the uhaul 10 miles behind could slip through

Blair Alexander Dunning
1d ago

And this is why it should be legal waste of our tax money now to prosecute these two when they’ve done nothing wrong but drive with a little pot cause 6 pounds is nothing

patnancy2
1d ago

It’s pot how much tax payers money will the use to prosecute. Make it legal in Indiana and take the tax money to help the people of Indiana

