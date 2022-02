California had a 2021 wine grape harvest that was 8.7 percent larger than disaster-plagued 2020, but it was still the second-smallest crop of the last decade. Also, if you like Sauvignon Blanc from a good region, you might want to hoard it, as it's the one varietal that might be in short supply, and not just from California: New Zealand and Europe also had smaller crops of it while consumer demand is increasing.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO