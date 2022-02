The Milwaukee Bucks have filled one of their open roster spots, folks!. After much speculation the last couple of days since the trade deadline, the Bucks are close to signing wing DeAndre’ Bembry for the rest of the season, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. They still have at least one more spot to fill on the roster with a notable Slovenian point guard that will officially be hitting the market soon, but for now, let’s focus on Bembry.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO