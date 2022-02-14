Senate approves bill to create school funding task force

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — Lawmakers in Washington say newly passed legislation will create a path to justice for victims of sexual misconduct in the workplace. The Senate approved a bill Thursday that ends clauses in employment contracts that call for forced arbitration cases for employees. Instead, the assault or harassment allegations can be brought up in federal, tribal or state court. Lawmakers say more than 60 million Americans were subjected to employment contracts with those arbitration provisions. New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand introduced the bill in 2017. It was passed Thursday with Republican support. “The idea that you’re going to sign away your day in court when you’re abused in the workplace, those days are over,” Sen. Lindsey Graham said. “The bill is going to help fix a broken system that protects perpetrators and corporations and ends the days of silencing survivors,” Gillibrand said. The bill has already been approved by the House and now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk for his signature.

