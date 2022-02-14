ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate approves bill to create school funding task force

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW JERSEY – Legislation sponsored by Senate Republican Leader Steve Oroho and cleared by the Senate Monday would establish the School Funding Formula Evaluation Task Force to evaluate the state’s education support. School funding is a driving factor in New Jersey’s exorbitant property taxes and the task...

