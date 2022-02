SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Joshua C. Legree was a political organizer and politician in Georgia during the Reconstruction era. He was one of the first to register to vote. Legree was the first mayor of Burroughs, Georgia and the first African American mayor in Chatham County. The Burroughs community is a continuation of his legacy. […]

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO